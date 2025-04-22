Dragon Knight is a game which gives you the possibility to play as a mighty knight going on a dangerous adventure. After all, the hordes of barbarians, all sorts of monsters and a threat of destruction of this fabulous world by dragons can only stopped by a hero.

The game begins in a large city, from the beginning giving us a mass of information.

After creating your character (a Knight or a Wizard and their female equivalents), you have to complete numerous missions where you have to learn the rules of this world. And there is much to know about! A multitude of game modes and types are opening the way for hundreds of story missions.

The game itself combines some strategy elements (it is important to choose the right companion, just like mom said) and basic RPG components. The character development and taking the right equipment are there crucial. The second one may be modified in different ways which means that the final items amount is quite big.

Both the hero and companions (recruits) can level up, thus increasing their health, resistance and physical or mental attacks. The character’s level has an influence on the storyline, as many of them shall be unblocked only after reaching a certain level.

If you’re looking for a game with a surprising amount of activities, offering at every step access to new locations and quests, then Dragon Knight is undoubtedly deserving your attention. Do not hesitate too long, drop everything, become the Dragon Knight and save the world!



