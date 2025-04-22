Dragon Glory is a free browser MMORPG game developed by 101XP studio.





A magical world full of mystical creatures is waiting for you! Join the game, create your dream team and check what secrets the land of dragons hides. Rule your own dragon and learn to ride it - these noble creatures are waiting for you! Try your hand at PvE and PvP fights, where you will face people from distant corners of the world. Meet new friends, get married, enjoy in-game events and become the best player on the server!





Play Dragon Glory now!