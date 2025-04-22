Build your own military empire in Delta Wars and gain the ultimate power. Put your hands on the fuel, concrete, carbon and steel resources to grow bigger and stronger. Develop your economy by building new factories and producing more supplies. Train your troops in order to defend yourself against the enemies, as each of them wants to destroy you! Hire merceneries, tanks and helicopters, elaborate special tactics in order to destroy your oponents. Forge alliances and upgrade your defenses to ensure your victory!

