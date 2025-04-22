Now available to all of you: Conquer Online, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), produced by TQ Digital Entertaiment, set in ancient China, is a game that has amazing graphics of chinese landscapes that we can define as 2.5 D and 3D characters. With a simple centered style that focuses on the combats that have the typical characteristics of this type of games such as wealth, fame and the development of the characters, we can choose between 8 different classes: Archer, Ninja, Taoist, Trojan, Monk, Pirate, Warrior or Dragon Warrior, each with their own characteristics and abilities.



When choosing a character we can customize its appearance by choosing its name, gender, body (big or small) and hair style, adapting its "look" as we want.



In the game we will have the ability to fight monsters and of course play against other players in PvP combat. There are also some missions that are not as essential as in other games of this style, but will be very useful to get some weapons, gems or other rare objects that will help us in our conquest.



A new feature of Conquer Online is the "Clan War", a weekly war in which those who manage to conquer the castle will get benefits in the game for a whole week until the next war. Only characters of a certain level can create their own clan being the boss and appointing 5 deputy chiefs.



Play Conquer Online now and conquer the ancestral kingdoms of China!

