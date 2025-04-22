Clone Evolution is a free, mobile, strategic RPG game developed by Feelingtouch HK studio.

Take a trip to 2045 and discover a whole new cyberpunk world on the borderline of South America. Collect battle-ready clones, train and evolve them, upgrade your legion and prepare for hundreds of amazing fights. Strategize and choose your army's compositions wisely to win PvE and PvP battles. Fight with people from all over the world and prove that your clone army is the most powerful.

Don't wait any longer and play Clone Evolution today!