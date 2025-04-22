Chief Almighty: First Thunder is a completely free strategy game from YottaGames available on mobile phones.

Join players from all over the world and start your adventure in the Stone Age. Build your tribe and develop it slowly by gathering needed resources such as wood and food. Join an alliance or plunder others - you can choose your own path to get the materials you need. Experience a real primitive fight against ancient beasts - hunt mammoths and other creatures living in the Stone Age and get food for your tribe. Dominate the continent and prove you're the best strategist in the world!

Play Chief Almighty: First Thunder today!