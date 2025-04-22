Cannon Shooter-X is a free, fun action game available on Android mobile phones.

Become a real hero and save the universe from the attack of evil aliens. This task, however, is not so simple, because all you have is a small cannon, thanks to which you will be able to attack your enemies. Alien invasions will appear on new planets, and for each suppressed attack you will be rewarded with coins for which you can upgrade your cannon. Act fast and use your skills to defeat a lot of aliens and save as many planets as possible!

Don't wait any longer and play Cannon Shooter-X today!