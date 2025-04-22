The Supremacy 1914's creators are glad to show you Call of War, a browser strategy game taking place during the World War II.



The game's graphics are not too gripping, however the extended features may be more engaging than the visuals. At the begining, we serve as a protector of one of the nations engaged in the war. From this time, our main goal is to take care of its development and enlarge our knowledge about the technologies and economy. At the same time, the ongoing war demands our focus on the military development.



The realms we keep watch over are divided by regions. Each region can gather resources and supply wherewithal to the treasury through taxes. The territories of these regions also give access to build fortifications, mines and infrastructure necessary to ensure our country's prosperity.



All of this in conjunction with dyplomatic abilities will ensure our success in building a real power.



This fantastic tactical game will surely be a real deal for any true fan of strategy games.

