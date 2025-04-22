Aurora Legend is a free RPG game for mobile phones, in which you will become a powerful commander and lead your units to victory!

Create your own game strategy and start your adventure in the Aurora world! Discover the secrets that the land hides, meet on your way hundreds of powerful heroes who will join you during the journey and take part in many great adventures! Use the rune system, that will allow you to create new, powerful weapons to support your comrades in battle. Randomly generated maps will add some realism to your adventure, always be ready for new surprises!

Play Aurora Legend today!