Army Men Strike is a strategy game and military management for iPhone and iPad, created by the company called Luanova.



With Army Men Strike we come back to our childhood in order to play with classic toy soldiers, but in the case of this game, we have to create our own military unit and learn how to manage it effectively. However, it is just the beginning, so be prepared for spending time developing your army in order to be able to get into a battle against your numerous enemies.



From our operational base we can construct various buildings that will need to be advanced to higher levels. Higher the level is, more addtional features we get - recruiting various types of soldiers, having jeeps, tanks, mortar units and a lot more.



Army Men Strike is a very enjoyable and addictive game with great gameplay comparable to the famous titles like Clash of Clans. Amazing atmosphere and the theme of toy soldiers is a refreshing novelty. This oryginal idea brings us back to our best childhood times. The game has excellent graphics and we have to give a credit to this young company, because their precise focus on every detail is astonishing.



Don't hesitate any longer and play Army Men Strike!

