unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Information

Army Men Strike is a strategy game and military management for iPhone and iPad, created by the company called Luanova.

With Army Men Strike we come back to our childhood in order to play with classic toy soldiers, but in the case of this game, we have to create our own military unit and learn how to manage it effectively. However, it is just the beginning, so be prepared for spending time developing your army in order to be able to get into a battle against your numerous enemies.

From our operational base we can construct various buildings that will need to be advanced to higher levels. Higher the level is, more addtional features we get - recruiting various types of soldiers, having jeeps, tanks, mortar units and a lot more.

Army Men Strike is a very enjoyable and addictive game with great gameplay comparable to the famous titles like Clash of Clans. Amazing atmosphere and the theme of toy soldiers is a refreshing novelty. This oryginal idea brings us back to our best childhood times. The game has excellent graphics and we have to give a credit to this young company, because their precise focus on every detail is astonishing.

Don't hesitate any longer and play Army Men Strike!

Recent Forum Posts

what is this?

11 replies

Last reply: Feb 27, 2021

