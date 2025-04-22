Animal Jam is a virtual world for lovers of cute animals. With over 160 million registered users, the production of the WildWorks studio is currently one of the fastest growing games for the youngest players.





In addition to entertainment values, the game has educational elements. Players broaden their knowledge of zoology by using functions such as mini-games, adventures, parties and social interactions.





The gameplay takes place in the fictional world of Jamaa, full of cute animals. Players personalize their pets and decorate their small apartment with furniture and various ornaments.





Let yourself fall in love with the cute animals of Animal Jam right now and start your adventure in their fantastic world.