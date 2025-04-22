American Dad! Apocalypse Soon is a free, strategy game for mobile phones with a very humorous style.

Get ready for real American life! Join Stan and his family as you help them survive in hard times when aliens attack the earth. Build a shelter, develop a secret base and create hundreds of clones that will allow you to fight the enemy. Train your army and equip it with all kinds of weapons, such as baseball bats or plasm-firing revolvers! Save the earth from aliens and become a real hero.

