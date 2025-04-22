Online simulator of the football coach / manager - the game "11x11". After registering in the "11x11" we have at our disposal a fully equipped football team. With it, we can participate in friendly matches organized every 15 minutes - this allows us to earn the maximum amount of points rising in the ratings and develop our players. Yes, of course, if we only fought players around the world - it would not be a management simulator. In the game "11x11" each team member has his own skills that can be developed. Both the goalkeeper and the field players after the match won increase their skills. As a result, the whole team gets better. It is thanks to participation in friendly matches you can hone the skills of the players, after which you can go to tournaments. If you absolutely believe in your gift of a coaching - you can fight for the cup. It will not be boring. A break from football battles can be building stadiums, opening stores for customers and developing business.