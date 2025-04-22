aurelien dracos
Information

Online simulator of the football coach / manager - the game "11x11". After registering in the "11x11" we have at our disposal a fully equipped football team. With it, we can participate in friendly matches organized every 15 minutes - this allows us to earn the maximum amount of points rising in the ratings and develop our players. Yes, of course, if we only fought players around the world - it would not be a management simulator. In the game "11x11" each team member has his own skills that can be developed. Both the goalkeeper and the field players after the match won increase their skills. As a result, the whole team gets better. It is thanks to participation in friendly matches you can hone the skills of the players, after which you can go to tournaments. If you absolutely believe in your gift of a coaching - you can fight for the cup. It will not be boring. A break from football battles can be building stadiums, opening stores for customers and developing business.

Recent Forum Posts

is this Mathematical game?

10 replies

Last reply: Feb 15, 2022

Hmm never heard of it

8 replies

Last reply: Nov 16, 2021

What is this game??

17 replies

Last reply: Nov 16, 2021

11x11 it is ezzy

5 replies

Last reply: Nov 4, 2021

who played this game before?

6 replies

Last reply: Oct 11, 2020

Wow this game is amezing

2 replies

Last reply: Mar 29, 2020

What do you think about the game?

1 replies

Last reply: Mar 29, 2020

