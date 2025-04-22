Рыцарь Небес

Sky Knight is a browser-based MMORPG game with a colorful world, monsters and PVP mode. The story begins when Archangel Lucifer betrayed Heaven, Paradise after that was in terrible danger and almost completely destroyed, and only selected heroes such as You can protect it! At the beginning of the game you have to choose one of three classes: a warrior, a magician and a healer, besides that you will have a huge set of mercenaries who will help you during the journey and in the battles that will take place in the step by step system. We must also mention that there is available top ups in the game, but it is not obligatory, since we also get a free currency - silver. So do not wait and become a Knight of Heaven!