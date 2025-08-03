Is The Sims 2 Ultimate Collection worth revisiting?

NovaR_aRay It includes all official expansions and stuff packs originally released for the game.

NeoRay87 Many players praise it for its nostalgic value and timeless gameplay despite dated graphics.

Silent_lentX You do need a tweak patch to bypass Microsoft removal and install it on modern Windows systems.

SkyC_ool31 Content like Nightlife and Open for Business still influence later Sims entries.

SilentD_op It lacks online features and modern CAS options but remains a strong creative sandbox.