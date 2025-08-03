Is The Sims 2 Ultimate Collection worth revisiting?

It includes all official expansions and stuff packs originally released for the game.
Many players praise it for its nostalgic value and timeless gameplay despite dated graphics.
You do need a tweak patch to bypass Microsoft removal and install it on modern Windows systems.
Content like Nightlife and Open for Business still influence later Sims entries.
It lacks online features and modern CAS options but remains a strong creative sandbox.
Mods like Sims2Pack Cleaner and Unofficial Patch bring it up to speed.