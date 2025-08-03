Is The Sims 2 Ultimate Collection worth revisiting?

GemEarn

带派不老铁
带派不老铁
Gem10
带派不老铁
带派不老铁
Gem441
2979804983
2979804983
Gem3
Vu Anh Tung (K16_HL)
Vu Anh Tung (K16_HL)
Gem10
Nguyenchithanh Thanhtam
Nguyenchithanh Thanhtam
Gem413
2979804983
2979804983
Gem678
abcd1290
abcd1290
Gem7
Zachary McCray
Zachary McCray
Gem14
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Gem10
nottelling
nottelling
Gem3
ミクさんマジ天使
ミクさんマジ天使
Gem2
Andrey “Andrey” 000
Andrey “Andrey” 000
Gem8
antoniojesusrq2
antoniojesusrq2
Gem28
mithelis19
mithelis19
Gem291
mehmet temurev
mehmet temurev
Gem10
mehmet temurev
mehmet temurev
Gem931
Đức Trần
Đức Trần
Gem10
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
2979804983
2979804983
Gem3
Đức Trần
Đức Trần
Gem686
Rain

Gem1,000

novice rank icon2979804983: There is an egg
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconnottelling: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: Ah ah ah ah
novice rank icon1482591: ...
novice rank iconmehmet temurev: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 12 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
novice rank icondunszt007: ok
scholar rank iconAtia: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Are there any compatriots
novice rank icon1482591: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon2979804983: politecat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconflamystormz: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondunszt007: yes
novice rank iconmehmet temurev: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconabcd1290: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3336891396: Kobe Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Coffin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: kirby
novice rank iconMimmo75: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconoschean99: uj
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
scholar rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: ...
novice rank icon1482591: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: ...
novice rank icondavizzz103: how do I enter the rain
novice rank icondavizzz103: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1999年: 66
novice rank icon1482591: hello
novice rank icon1482591: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondavizzz103: hello
SystemGamehag: 10 users received Gem31 from the Rain.
apprentice rank icondrav: but i wanna see if the withdrawal works
apprentice rank icondrav: yes
novice rank iconAntoni Figueroa: does this website work?
apprentice rank icondrav: HELLO SOMEone approve withdrswal please
novice rank iconakademik: up
scholar rank iconAtia: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon广州广: 22
mage rank iconhanfred: if you mean this website, yes for sure, have cashed out multiple times
novice rank iconMilan Milun: does this app pay
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank icon1999年: 11
Sign in to start chatting

49

0/160

Back to Sims 4 forum

Is The Sims 2 Ultimate Collection worth revisiting?

NovaR_aRay avatar

NovaR_aRay

August 3, 2025 at 01:08 PM

It includes all official expansions and stuff packs originally released for the game.
NeoRay87 avatar

NeoRay87

August 4, 2025 at 06:21 AM

Many players praise it for its nostalgic value and timeless gameplay despite dated graphics.
Silent_lentX avatar

Silent_lentX

August 4, 2025 at 10:12 AM

You do need a tweak patch to bypass Microsoft removal and install it on modern Windows systems.
SkyC_ool31 avatar

SkyC_ool31

August 5, 2025 at 10:15 AM

Content like Nightlife and Open for Business still influence later Sims entries.
SilentD_op avatar

SilentD_op

August 6, 2025 at 03:34 AM

It lacks online features and modern CAS options but remains a strong creative sandbox.
OrcWi_d avatar

OrcWi_d

August 6, 2025 at 07:00 AM

Mods like Sims2Pack Cleaner and Unofficial Patch bring it up to speed.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam WalletSteam Keys

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Is The Sims 2 Ultimate Collection worth revisiting? on Sims 4 Forum on Gamehag