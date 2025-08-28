How do you grow giant crops in Stardew Valley?

Plant 3x3 squares of Cauliflower, Melon, or Pumpkin. Leave them touching. Water every day and don’t harvest when they’re ready. Wait.
After a few days, one might randomly grow giant. Totally RNG.
Giant crops yield more and look sick. Great for display or money.
Farming level doesn’t affect it. Just plant big patches and pray.
Can’t use fertilizer on diagonals or breaks formation. Keep it tight.
Works best on Ginger Island with year-round seasons.
They survive storms too. Don’t stress about weather.