Back to Stardew Valley forum

How do you grow giant crops in Stardew Valley?

Ice_ght39 avatar

Ice_ght39

August 28, 2025 at 12:58 AM

Plant 3x3 squares of Cauliflower, Melon, or Pumpkin. Leave them touching. Water every day and don’t harvest when they’re ready. Wait.
ChonkMeow79 avatar

ChonkMeow79

August 29, 2025 at 04:28 AM

After a few days, one might randomly grow giant. Totally RNG.
LunaJet42 avatar

LunaJet42

August 29, 2025 at 05:28 PM

Giant crops yield more and look sick. Great for display or money.
RayTom53 avatar

RayTom53

August 30, 2025 at 01:01 PM

Farming level doesn’t affect it. Just plant big patches and pray.
Ice_ard13 avatar

Ice_ard13

August 30, 2025 at 06:13 PM

Can’t use fertilizer on diagonals or breaks formation. Keep it tight.
Epic4201 avatar

Epic4201

August 30, 2025 at 06:48 PM

Works best on Ginger Island with year-round seasons.
WolfBorn44 avatar

WolfBorn44

August 31, 2025 at 04:57 AM

They survive storms too. Don’t stress about weather.

