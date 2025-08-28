How do you grow giant crops in Stardew Valley?

Ice_ght39 Plant 3x3 squares of Cauliflower, Melon, or Pumpkin. Leave them touching. Water every day and don’t harvest when they’re ready. Wait.

ChonkMeow79 After a few days, one might randomly grow giant. Totally RNG.

LunaJet42 Giant crops yield more and look sick. Great for display or money.

RayTom53 Farming level doesn’t affect it. Just plant big patches and pray.

Ice_ard13 Can’t use fertilizer on diagonals or breaks formation. Keep it tight.

Epic4201 Works best on Ginger Island with year-round seasons.