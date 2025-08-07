What is the Minecraft End Poem and what does it mean?

GemEarn

Rain

Gem657

novice rank iconsebek_stoj: 54353
SystemGamehag: 20 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
apprentice rank icon1999年: 55
apprentice rank icondrav: days
apprentice rank icondrav: Suppry please accept paypal withdraw been 5 says
novice rank iconPyziaaa: uuuu
novice rank iconw12233344445: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAdam x1: Browhat emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconhaniamala: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconkvkwww kvk: 1k tips pls
novice rank iconMarcos: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconWshwsh: Wsh
novice rank iconstu : Vibin emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconTuấn Cường Trần: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconshbash39: Cat No emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconshbash39: hi
novice rank iconGabe Newell: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconw12233344445: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondunszt007: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconkvkwww kvk: 1k gems plss
novice rank icondunszt007: ok
novice rank iconCappuccino: Hello
novice rank iconw12233344445: Flashbang emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconnottelling: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconktostam: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPrajapati Harish: Cat No emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAdam x1: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTheAngryCrab: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcmac112455: yo
novice rank iconDave: hi people
novice rank iconDave: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconw12233344445: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAdam x1: Browhat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconw12233344445: :)
novice rank iconkvkwww kvk: wwww
SystemGamehag: 18 users received Gem45 from the Rain.
novice rank icondirksn356: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconItWasMeDio: Hh
novice rank iconNattrz: asdasdsads
novice rank icon975174329: 13
novice rank iconCraig: Cat No emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconstu : monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconThe Real Ahmed: hi
novice rank iconxbl282815: Pressure
novice rank iconsausaler ésamuraille: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

101

0/160

Back to Minecraft forum

What is the Minecraft End Poem and what does it mean?

SkyRay4 avatar

SkyRay4

August 7, 2025 at 02:20 PM

The End Poem appears after defeating the Ender Dragon and entering the end portal.
MooPan_oPant avatar

MooPan_oPant

August 7, 2025 at 06:02 PM

It’s a surreal, abstract text that reads like a conversation between cosmic beings.
GooseMeow55_ avatar

GooseMeow55_

August 8, 2025 at 08:10 AM

The poem is super philosophical:it talks about dreams, reality, and player agency.
SlapperBanan avatar

SlapperBanan

August 8, 2025 at 10:54 AM

It was written by Julian Gough and adds deep unexpected lore to an otherwise silent game.
SilentDrop26 avatar

SilentDrop26

August 9, 2025 at 12:26 AM

It ends by returning players to the Overworld and giving a sense of closure.
ElfSeer6 avatar

ElfSeer6

August 9, 2025 at 11:32 PM

Some players skip it, but lore fans consider it one of the most poetic parts of the game.
NeoFlash57 avatar

NeoFlash57

August 10, 2025 at 08:00 PM

It’s long, but worth reading at least once.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam WalletSteam Keys

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

What is the Minecraft End Poem and what does it mean? on Minecraft Forum on Gamehag