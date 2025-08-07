What is the Minecraft End Poem and what does it mean?

The End Poem appears after defeating the Ender Dragon and entering the end portal.
It’s a surreal, abstract text that reads like a conversation between cosmic beings.
The poem is super philosophical:it talks about dreams, reality, and player agency.
It was written by Julian Gough and adds deep unexpected lore to an otherwise silent game.
It ends by returning players to the Overworld and giving a sense of closure.
Some players skip it, but lore fans consider it one of the most poetic parts of the game.
It’s long, but worth reading at least once.