What is the Minecraft End Poem and what does it mean?

SkyRay4 The End Poem appears after defeating the Ender Dragon and entering the end portal.

MooPan_oPant It’s a surreal, abstract text that reads like a conversation between cosmic beings.

GooseMeow55_ The poem is super philosophical:it talks about dreams, reality, and player agency.

SlapperBanan It was written by Julian Gough and adds deep unexpected lore to an otherwise silent game.

SilentDrop26 It ends by returning players to the Overworld and giving a sense of closure.

ElfSeer6 Some players skip it, but lore fans consider it one of the most poetic parts of the game.