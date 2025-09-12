What’s the Night Market event in Valorant?

TomTom70 It’s a limited-time skin sale that appears randomly in your store every act.

xXXx Savvy players wait for their favorite pricier skins to drop 60‑80% during Night Market.

Sha_Seer It usually unlocks after reaching Immortal rank or winning competitive ladder.

FlashSky44 Viral clips happen when someone gets a 25‑cent Neon skin drop.

ClutchXx51 It’s RNG‑based but you can refresh your Night Market once per act reset.

CoolLuna2 Skin collectors track the event to score archive skins for cheap.