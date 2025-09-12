What’s the Night Market event in Valorant?

It’s a limited-time skin sale that appears randomly in your store every act.
Savvy players wait for their favorite pricier skins to drop 60‑80% during Night Market.
It usually unlocks after reaching Immortal rank or winning competitive ladder.
Viral clips happen when someone gets a 25‑cent Neon skin drop.
It’s RNG‑based but you can refresh your Night Market once per act reset.
Skin collectors track the event to score archive skins for cheap.
Pro tip: screenshot your roll for flex proof in squad chats.