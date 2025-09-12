What’s the Night Market event in Valorant?

GemEarn

Rain

Gem1,012

novice rank iconW_sxf: good
SystemGamehag: @chris_velas tipped Gem20 to the Rain
novice rank iconchris_velas: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3246852048: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconSane_mi: sadfsa
novice rank icon3246852048: prayge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconxiaop67: But it was only issued a few days later
novice rank iconxiaop67: I got 3500 gems for doing cpx
novice rank iconxiaop67: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1254724545: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3246852048: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconwwwtyip233: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3246852048: hi
novice rank iconW_sxf: hi
novice rank icon我的世界Chapter one : Hello
novice rank icon3246852048: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3246852048: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconJustin Böning: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: @adelaabhaya tipped Gem20 to the Rain
apprentice rank iconSaiyro : Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconadelaabhaya: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon2692683093: lol
novice rank icon3246852048: This.
novice rank iconW_sxf: no
SystemGamehag: 13 users received Gem121 from the Rain.
novice rank iconBro bubble: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfirewolfie12345: jj
novice rank icon3246852048: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconguiwowL: HH
apprentice rank iconciro: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Chatting emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem30 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem25 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem20 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
mage rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconwwwtyip233: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconBCG: Gamba emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconmiside: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconSaiyro : Coffin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconsurajit (BERA): best
novice rank iconGabo VL: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

75

0/160

Back to Valorant forum

What’s the Night Market event in Valorant?

TomTom70 avatar

TomTom70

September 12, 2025 at 10:56 AM

It’s a limited-time skin sale that appears randomly in your store every act.
xXXx avatar

xXXx

September 12, 2025 at 02:22 PM

Savvy players wait for their favorite pricier skins to drop 60‑80% during Night Market.
Sha_Seer avatar

Sha_Seer

September 12, 2025 at 06:41 PM

It usually unlocks after reaching Immortal rank or winning competitive ladder.
FlashSky44 avatar

FlashSky44

September 12, 2025 at 07:29 PM

Viral clips happen when someone gets a 25‑cent Neon skin drop.
ClutchXx51 avatar

ClutchXx51

September 13, 2025 at 05:47 PM

It’s RNG‑based but you can refresh your Night Market once per act reset.
CoolLuna2 avatar

CoolLuna2

September 14, 2025 at 02:24 PM

Skin collectors track the event to score archive skins for cheap.
SkySky99 avatar

SkySky99

September 15, 2025 at 09:17 AM

Pro tip: screenshot your roll for flex proof in squad chats.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT中文ZH日本語JA한국어KOहिंदीHI

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam WalletSteam Keys

Articles

Forums

ValorantWarframeTerrariaMinecraftView More

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

What’s the Night Market event in Valorant? on Valorant Forum on Gamehag