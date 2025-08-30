GemEarn

What are some rare emotes in Clash Royale?

DarkHunte_un avatar

DarkHunte_un

August 30, 2025 at 12:46 AM

The Wooden King and Mountain King emotes were limited time exclusives at launch and 2017 events.
JetLuna43 avatar

JetLuna43

August 30, 2025 at 07:34 AM

Magical Archer and Sparky emotes arrived with special challenges and remain uncommon in global ladder.
xXReload70 avatar

xXReload70

August 31, 2025 at 12:10 AM

Secret emotes sometimes drop randomly from emote chests after challenges or tournaments.
R_va avatar

R_va

August 31, 2025 at 05:06 PM

Sign of the Dragon is another rare premium emote targeted at high spenders.
GooseMeow45 avatar

GooseMeow45

September 1, 2025 at 02:19 PM

Wall Breaker emote (laugh) was a charity exclusive from developer streams.
WolfSlayer avatar

WolfSlayer

September 2, 2025 at 03:45 AM

Rare emotes have value in trading clans or collector communities.
SkyRex11 avatar

SkyRex11

September 2, 2025 at 04:53 PM

Don’t expect them in shop rotation often without watching for event leaks.

