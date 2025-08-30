What are some rare emotes in Clash Royale?

DarkHunte_un The Wooden King and Mountain King emotes were limited time exclusives at launch and 2017 events.

JetLuna43 Magical Archer and Sparky emotes arrived with special challenges and remain uncommon in global ladder.

xXReload70 Secret emotes sometimes drop randomly from emote chests after challenges or tournaments.

R_va Sign of the Dragon is another rare premium emote targeted at high spenders.

GooseMeow45 Wall Breaker emote (laugh) was a charity exclusive from developer streams.

WolfSlayer Rare emotes have value in trading clans or collector communities.