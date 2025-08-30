What are some rare emotes in Clash Royale?

The Wooden King and Mountain King emotes were limited time exclusives at launch and 2017 events.
Magical Archer and Sparky emotes arrived with special challenges and remain uncommon in global ladder.
Secret emotes sometimes drop randomly from emote chests after challenges or tournaments.
Sign of the Dragon is another rare premium emote targeted at high spenders.
Wall Breaker emote (laugh) was a charity exclusive from developer streams.
Rare emotes have value in trading clans or collector communities.
Don’t expect them in shop rotation often without watching for event leaks.