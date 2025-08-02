Penny’s sweet and shy. Loves reading and teaching kids. Takes care of Jas and Vincent even though she gets nothing for it.
She lives in a trailer with Pam and dreams of a better life. Big heart.
Loves gifts like melons, emeralds, and poppies. Super easy to please.
Her heart events are heartfelt and emotional. Deep stuff.
She wants a simple life. Chillest marriage option by far.
She’s always reading near the museum or sitting by the river. Vibe queen.
Penny’s all about the slow burn romance. Wholesome energy.