GemEarn

Rain

Gem1,000

novice rank icon2979804983: There is an egg
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconnottelling: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: Ah ah ah ah
novice rank icon1482591: ...
novice rank iconmehmet temurev: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 12 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
novice rank icondunszt007: ok
scholar rank iconAtia: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Are there any compatriots
novice rank icon1482591: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon2979804983: politecat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconflamystormz: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondunszt007: yes
novice rank iconmehmet temurev: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconabcd1290: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3336891396: Kobe Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: Dance Green emote (inline chat version)
scholar rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Coffin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconミクさんマジ天使: kirby
novice rank iconMimmo75: Lawyer Capybara emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconoschean99: uj
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
scholar rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
mage rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: ...
novice rank icon1482591: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1482591: ...
novice rank icondavizzz103: how do I enter the rain
novice rank icondavizzz103: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1999年: 66
novice rank icon1482591: hello
novice rank icon1482591: Vibin emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondavizzz103: hello
SystemGamehag: 10 users received Gem31 from the Rain.
apprentice rank icondrav: but i wanna see if the withdrawal works
apprentice rank icondrav: yes
novice rank iconAntoni Figueroa: does this website work?
apprentice rank icondrav: HELLO SOMEone approve withdrswal please
novice rank iconakademik: up
scholar rank iconAtia: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon广州广: 22
mage rank iconhanfred: if you mean this website, yes for sure, have cashed out multiple times
novice rank iconMilan Milun: does this app pay
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank icon1999年: 11
Sign in to start chatting

53

0/160

Back to Stardew Valley forum

What’s Penny like in Stardew Valley?

I_ceBorn50 avatar

I_ceBorn50

August 2, 2025 at 07:53 PM

Penny’s sweet and shy. Loves reading and teaching kids. Takes care of Jas and Vincent even though she gets nothing for it.
FireBl_de avatar

FireBl_de

August 3, 2025 at 12:41 AM

She lives in a trailer with Pam and dreams of a better life. Big heart.
SlapperBana_ avatar

SlapperBana_

August 4, 2025 at 01:46 AM

Loves gifts like melons, emeralds, and poppies. Super easy to please.
Qu_99 avatar

Qu_99

August 4, 2025 at 07:03 PM

Her heart events are heartfelt and emotional. Deep stuff.
Quick133764 avatar

Quick133764

August 5, 2025 at 10:40 AM

She wants a simple life. Chillest marriage option by far.
RayLuna69 avatar

RayLuna69

August 5, 2025 at 05:39 PM

She’s always reading near the museum or sitting by the river. Vibe queen.
Rex_xCool avatar

Rex_xCool

August 6, 2025 at 12:59 PM

Penny’s all about the slow burn romance. Wholesome energy.

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame InformationHelpAbout Us

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam WalletSteam Keys

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy