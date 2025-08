What’s on the Dead by Daylight roadmap for 2025?

Waffl_k They’re planning two major new killers and survivors themed around global horror myths.

PantsChonk78 New map mechanics like environmental hazards are hinted in dev blogs.

TomLuna_mLun UI improvements for match lobby and ping indicators are expected mid-year.

CoolNeo80 Late 2025 features look to include deeper customization and prestige variants for high-rank players.