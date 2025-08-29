What is the best use of gems in Clash Royale?

SilentDrop2 The best long term option is saving gems for entries to high tier challenges or Grand Challenges.

Goos_oosePan Only spend on Classic Challenges when a significant card in your deck improves.

CoolRex4 Buying a Pass Royale early in the season gives best value through cosmetics and chests.

MooD_98 Avoid spending on drafting until you are very comfortable with random deck archetypes.

DerpPants33 Use gems for occasional chest upgrades if you need a specific card or level increase.

Nov_ Buying tower skins or emotes is fun but offers no gameplay advantage.