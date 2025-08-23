GemEarn

novice rank iconLUZ NAJU BELÉN CONTRERAS MELCHOR: can you give me robux please :(
novice rank iconTheCollector: hello
SystemGamehag: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconmiguelck.zy: thank you gamehag for everything now I can buy myself a gojo emote and walk with my friend who has the geto one
SystemGamehag: Yo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconmiguelck.zy: if they are going to give robux it will be to me (Leemiguel32)
novice rank iconmiguelck.zy: no no buddy
AdminSwirfty: You can cashout Robux directly to your Roblox account with Gems
novice rank iconAliastar: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconHeuss: ..
adept rank iconDevMaster: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icona20241903: 666
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
AdminSwirfty: No clue. You should ask them
novice rank icon1289652765: So why can I do cpx questionnaires on Android browser, but on Windows browser it shows I'm not eligible
AdminSwirfty: Nope.
novice rank icon1289652765: Is there any way to bypass the restrictions to do pr?
novice rank iconcronourameshi4: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon1289652765: A questionnaire gave 230 gems
novice rank icon1289652765: You can do cpx on your phone
novice rank icon1289652765: My computer is not qualified to do cpx
novice rank iconRyan Nordyke: gl
novice rank icon3921689277: There's another disgusting point, pr gem count is generally higher than cpx
novice rank icon3921689277: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon3921689277: If you use magic, you will be discovered
novice rank icon3921689277: pr is region-locked
novice rank icon3921689277: Why can't pr be used
novice rank icon1289652765: there so many cpx Questionnaire
novice rank icon1289652765: how should i find some pr Questionnaire
novice rank iconMeow文: Dance Unique emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconnoobloserkid: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBCG: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJohnny Bear: Hello
adept rank iconDevMaster: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem139 from the Rain.
novice rank iconAna Luísa Camarino Terra: Hello
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
AdminSwirfty: Earn Gems then redeem rewards
How’s War Thunder doing in reviews lately?

BananaChonk3 avatar

BananaChonk3

August 23, 2025 at 03:47 AM

Steam mostly positive
ChonkGoose48 avatar

ChonkGoose48

August 23, 2025 at 12:55 PM

around 80%
IceSee_ avatar

IceSee_

August 24, 2025 at 09:23 AM

People love the depth and realism
MooMeow avatar

MooMeow

August 24, 2025 at 01:04 PM

Biggest complaint is grind economy
DerpChonk93 avatar

DerpChonk93

August 25, 2025 at 02:53 AM

Updates keep content fresh
NovaSky20 avatar

NovaSky20

August 26, 2025 at 01:27 AM

Graphics aging but still strong
Sn1p3r133727 avatar

Sn1p3r133727

August 26, 2025 at 08:35 PM

F2P model still fair if you grind

