What’s the current download size for Valorant?

NeoCool_oCoo Clocking in around 14GB for the installer, plus another 20GB unpacked after first launch.

FireSlayer77 Patches hover between 1 and 4GB because Riot swaps SFX and texture files for each agent.

TomF_h Using the repair client tool re‑downloads offending files rather than full reinstall.

Quick99_ck99 Disk usage can drop to ~25GB after cleanups but grows with VFX updates.

Bl_oodWizard Put it on SSD for better FPS and faster load‑times during death‑panels.

MooMeow71 Keep at least 10GB free or the patcher can stall mid‑download.