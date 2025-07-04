What’s the current download size for Valorant?

Clocking in around 14GB for the installer, plus another 20GB unpacked after first launch.
Patches hover between 1 and 4GB because Riot swaps SFX and texture files for each agent.
Using the repair client tool re‑downloads offending files rather than full reinstall.
Disk usage can drop to ~25GB after cleanups but grows with VFX updates.
Put it on SSD for better FPS and faster load‑times during death‑panels.
Keep at least 10GB free or the patcher can stall mid‑download.
Mobile alpha build is just 8GB due to lower res assets but keeps the art style.