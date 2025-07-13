How is the current Clash Royale meta evolving?

The current meta revolves around balancing offense and defense with strong counterattack potential.
Low cost cycle decks are popular because they allow quick card rotations and consistent chip damage.
Tank and support decks remain viable thanks to recent balance updates.
Mortar siege and control decks are gaining traction due to placement and prediction plays.
Air based Balloons and Miner chip decks offer solid win conditions without direct tower target troops.
Understanding the shift in meta each balance patch helps you adjust your deck effectively.