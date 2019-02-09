changing country to US

Ander Teskalo
Ander Teskalo
Gem17,500
Erika
Erika
Gem6
larisa costisor
larisa costisor
Gem10
glasscanon
glasscanon
Gem8
Atia
Atia
Gem10
Atia
Atia
Gem30
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem20
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem10
Atia
Atia
Gem7
مصري فلسطيني
مصري فلسطيني
Gem20
مصري فلسطيني
مصري فلسطيني
Gem30
Atia
Atia
Gem7
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem210
Majd Majd
Majd Majd
Gem7
hanfred
hanfred
Gem40
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem14
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem196
Atia
Atia
Gem393
Kacper Kulczewski
Kacper Kulczewski
Gem10
Rain

Gem753

adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: what's up man
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: ....
adept rank iconLes Briacins: wsh
novice rank icondibilovich2007: hi
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: dem.pferd.heisst.horst: 1fae0 emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconaugustin er sort: Mind Blown emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

37

0/160

Back to General Discussions forum

changing country to US

TremendousX avatar

TremendousX

February 9, 2019 at 10:21 AM

its almost impossible to get gems if you're outside one of the main countries, am i allowed to create a new account with vpn just so i can be earning proper amount of gems
Jdogbites avatar

Jdogbites

February 10, 2019 at 06:05 AM

I'd say no as https://gamehag.com/forum/t/23448-should-i-use-vpn-to-get-more-offers points out using a vpn will get you banned.
TremendousX avatar

TremendousX

February 10, 2019 at 06:30 AM

they announced on reddit using vpn is no longer bannable
addwrd avatar

addwrd

February 10, 2019 at 11:09 AM

There are many sites that are also not allow you create account with vpn on, as there will be problems when giving rewards and such.
yazdan avatar

yazdan

February 10, 2019 at 04:47 PM

from some points, you won't have good quests to do, so, I am recommending you to review the games you have done recently or you like. good amount of soul gem for each article.
eizosenpai avatar

eizosenpai

February 10, 2019 at 04:53 PM

well if use vpn u will get ban
TremendousX avatar

TremendousX

February 10, 2019 at 08:12 PM

https://www.reddit.com/r/Gamehag/comments/7r1wou/vpn_changing_country_ban_news/ what about this then?
Bonhomie1520 avatar

Bonhomie1520

February 10, 2019 at 08:52 PM

Yes, you will get ban!
gamehagcom_smurferduckymon avatar

gamehagcom_smurferduckymon

February 10, 2019 at 09:07 PM

@TremendousX ; a word of advice even talking about it might get you banned let alone doing the actual deed, like many websites have a system which detects VPN's and ultimately ban accounts for that gamehag has now got an improved system at place but talking about it might get you into trouble as well stay away, i am from a country which has such low game offers to 100 to 200 sgs, the one offer i had opportunity was lords mobile i completed but was not given sgs i never gave up and am trying to use Appzone, Appzone , golden bat, and voting articles are the three things that makes gamehag the best for gaining sgs easily no website gives you that much opportunity and i use plenty of these type of websites so stop complaining and work on appzone and try to get your self approved as an article voter with clicking golden bats into the mix dont waste your time on these useless things its how things are and you cannot do nothing about it!!
TremendousX avatar

TremendousX

February 11, 2019 at 02:17 AM

so did no one open the link i sent? or...

Kareem168 avatar

Kareem168

February 11, 2019 at 03:56 AM

not sure
Jdogbites avatar

Jdogbites

February 11, 2019 at 09:00 AM

I wouldn't risk your account to test it out if I was you
TremendousX avatar

TremendousX

February 11, 2019 at 09:24 AM

fair point
Jdogbites avatar

Jdogbites

February 16, 2019 at 02:01 PM

Just to be clear on this, this is in the FAQ on the site, link and info below
https://gamehag.com/faq

ACCOUNT'S MANAGMENT

Can I use VPN while using the portal?

No, this option is not allowed due to suspected frauds and the fact that VPN connections are prohibited by law in some countries.
eizosenpai avatar

eizosenpai

February 16, 2019 at 06:36 PM

Well if u used VPN u will get banned

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

changing country to US on General Discussions Forum on Gamehag