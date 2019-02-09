changing country to US

its almost impossible to get gems if you're outside one of the main countries, am i allowed to create a new account with vpn just so i can be earning proper amount of gems
I'd say no as https://gamehag.com/forum/t/23448-should-i-use-vpn-to-get-more-offers points out using a vpn will get you banned.
they announced on reddit using vpn is no longer bannable
There are many sites that are also not allow you create account with vpn on, as there will be problems when giving rewards and such.
from some points, you won't have good quests to do, so, I am recommending you to review the games you have done recently or you like. good amount of soul gem for each article.
well if use vpn u will get ban
https://www.reddit.com/r/Gamehag/comments/7r1wou/vpn_changing_country_ban_news/ what about this then?
@TremendousX ; a word of advice even talking about it might get you banned let alone doing the actual deed, like many websites have a system which detects VPN's and ultimately ban accounts for that gamehag has now got an improved system at place but talking about it might get you into trouble as well stay away, i am from a country which has such low game offers to 100 to 200 sgs, the one offer i had opportunity was lords mobile i completed but was not given sgs i never gave up and am trying to use Appzone, Appzone , golden bat, and voting articles are the three things that makes gamehag the best for gaining sgs easily no website gives you that much opportunity and i use plenty of these type of websites so stop complaining and work on appzone and try to get your self approved as an article voter with clicking golden bats into the mix dont waste your time on these useless things its how things are and you cannot do nothing about it!!
so did no one open the link i sent? or...
I wouldn't risk your account to test it out if I was you
Just to be clear on this, this is in the FAQ on the site, link and info below
https://gamehag.com/faq
ACCOUNT'S MANAGMENT
Can I use VPN while using the portal?
No, this option is not allowed due to suspected frauds and the fact that VPN connections are prohibited by law in some countries.
Well if u used VPN u will get banned