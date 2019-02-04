Erika
Stonies Review

Raytaygirl avatar

Raytaygirl

February 4, 2019 at 12:44 PM

Hello there, my name is Ray and this is my review on Stonies, a game with a few pros and many cons to it.

Review

What is Stonies? Stonies is a survival browser, steam, and IOS game about experiencing the earliest era of humanity. The game itself goes at a rather slow pace though but you do get to unlock more features as you go on with the game. For a browser game, the graphics are actually good and doesn't hurt your eyes. The gameplay though, it relies on time in order to move on which doesn't make for the best gameplay. The game does provide a nice tutorial to help out new players figure out it's mechanics. The game also relies on a type of pay to progress system that involves you using your own real life money for upgrades. Outside of that, the game can get boring real fast. Getting resources and completing certain actions can get repetitive along with having to wait long amounts of time to get them. You're also constantly grinding resources which can run out and take a while to come back. Stonies seems to have specific pattern in order to progress on with the story and gameplay. The pattern is: Grind, farm, repeat. The gameplay is similar to a Facebook game's type of style.

Red Shell Warnings

While looking at the reviews on Steam from curators, four out of the seven reviews confirmed that Stonies previously contained a highly illegal spyware called "Red Shell" that spies on your web activity and sells the info from it off. Because of this, Stonies can now be found on the Red Shell Games list.

Suggestions

I have many suggestions for Stonies that could help improve it. My first one is to reduce the wait timers, many potential long time players of the game can easily get bored of it just because of how long you have to wait to complete gaining resources, doing certain actuals, and just overall moving on in the game. My second suggestion is to remove Red Shell. Red Shell may not do anything in the game but because of it identifying as a spyware, it can scare away many more potential players of the game. My third and final suggestion is to remove the pay to progress or at least not have it appear as much in the game. Everyone who plays a game, even its free or not, doesn't want to pay their hard earned money in it to progress in the game. This can ruin the game for almost anybody.

Conclusion

I'd recommend playing this in browser instead of Steam because of the Red Shell warning. Stonies is a nice little way to pass time if you're patient, love having good graphics, and not mind the pay to progress systems. If I had to give it a one to five rating, I would go with a two because there seems to be more cons than pros to Stonies.
HAMADAEIKA avatar

HAMADAEIKA

February 5, 2019 at 08:42 PM

Haii
gr81 avatar

gr81

February 21, 2019 at 05:53 PM

haven't heard this game before
frust3 avatar

frust3

February 23, 2019 at 05:12 PM

I NEED MORE XP :)
Silly776 avatar

Silly776

February 23, 2019 at 08:29 PM

:grinning:this game a best think to good

v_hoi avatar

v_hoi

February 23, 2019 at 08:45 PM

tôi thấy khá hay
sedrcze avatar

sedrcze

February 23, 2019 at 09:00 PM

Toyhakan jekel
AniaAnia1 avatar

AniaAnia1

February 25, 2019 at 12:13 AM

Ok

AniaAnia1 avatar

AniaAnia1

February 25, 2019 at 12:14 AM

nooooooooo
AdamReginaldx avatar

AdamReginaldx

February 25, 2019 at 12:41 AM

Good to know.
mkpthegreat avatar

mkpthegreat

February 25, 2019 at 01:01 AM

Maybe i tried that
TheNoose avatar

TheNoose

February 26, 2019 at 01:13 PM

I played this game with a friend and it started an inside joke of calling people stonie as an insult.
Stevino avatar

Stevino

February 26, 2019 at 02:35 PM

Haven't heard this game before
aqua_idleempirecom avatar

aqua_idleempirecom

February 26, 2019 at 03:43 PM

great. i will try this game
memequ1818 avatar

memequ1818

February 26, 2019 at 04:49 PM

хорошая игра, советую сыграть
memequ1818 avatar

memequ1818

February 26, 2019 at 04:49 PM

good game, I advise you to play
ahmet616161 avatar

ahmet616161

February 26, 2019 at 04:50 PM

:heart_eyes::sweat_smile:
ZynAli avatar

ZynAli

March 3, 2019 at 12:18 PM

Does the game actually have the most of the cash in the bag or does the game have the most in the wallet or does the game have the most in the bank> or does the game have the most in the inventory
x_dark19 avatar

x_dark19

March 3, 2019 at 08:24 PM

gg you are good
pungkol_ka avatar

pungkol_ka

March 5, 2019 at 03:26 PM

i love this so much fun
pungkol_ka avatar

pungkol_ka

March 5, 2019 at 03:26 PM

thank you have a nice day guys
pungkol_ka avatar

pungkol_ka

March 5, 2019 at 03:27 PM

this game a best think to good
hide_in_smoke_csgopointscom avatar

hide_in_smoke_csgopointscom

March 5, 2019 at 04:13 PM

yes is veryy good game man

mrssalter avatar

mrssalter

March 5, 2019 at 10:32 PM

Because of the Spyware Warning I don't think anyone in their right mind would or should play this game.
akram_houass avatar

akram_houass

March 5, 2019 at 10:41 PM

:grinning:this game a best think to good
akram_houass avatar

akram_houass

March 5, 2019 at 10:41 PM

yes is veryy good game man
akram_houass avatar

akram_houass

March 5, 2019 at 10:41 PM

i love this so much fun

akram_houass avatar

akram_houass

March 5, 2019 at 10:42 PM

i love this so much fun

