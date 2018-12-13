Age restriction

Atia
Atia
Gem30
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem20
merilandgarnet
merilandgarnet
Gem10
Atia
Atia
Gem7
مصري فلسطيني
مصري فلسطيني
Gem20
مصري فلسطيني
مصري فلسطيني
Gem30
Atia
Atia
Gem7
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem210
Majd Majd
Majd Majd
Gem7
hanfred
hanfred
Gem40
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem14
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem196
Atia
Atia
Gem393
Kacper Kulczewski
Kacper Kulczewski
Gem10
Kara Hazar
Kara Hazar
Gem30
lukas jakubsevicius
lukas jakubsevicius
Gem208
Jackie Egas
Jackie Egas
Gem14
sonu Biswal
sonu Biswal
Gem32
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
Rain

Gem316

novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: dsa
novice rank iconamir.stelmah: :)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: what's up man
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem116 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDamian Lasek98: ....
adept rank iconLes Briacins: wsh
novice rank icondibilovich2007: hi
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: dem.pferd.heisst.horst: 1fae0 emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconaugustin er sort: Mind Blown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconClaudio Cuello: :)
novice rank iconJay hardstyles: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem152 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

39

0/160

Back to Roblox forum

Age restriction

pocketomesh avatar

pocketomesh

December 13, 2018 at 03:32 PM

Roblox has made it's entry by making a gaming community website and now has moved towards android for better flexibility with its different layout. Now the question arises is that "Does the game be played irrespective of any age group?" Yes,it can be played by any age group as Roblox is all about blocks.The world as well as characters are made from blocky type structures so it is free from any blood,gory and mature scenes.But some of these may involve communication and we can't share our own details with strangers. So Roblox development teams have provided parental control where the parents can switch either to able chat or disable them,chat with friends and account restrictions settings enables 13 years of kids to play some appropriate games categorized not as horror,etc.This are the most helpful features that Roblox provides even any age groups can play it at peace.Thank you.Happy Gaming.
DabOnAllDemHater avatar

DabOnAllDemHater

December 24, 2018 at 08:35 PM

Great speech.
pocketomesh avatar

pocketomesh

December 24, 2018 at 09:00 PM

Thanks
shadowgirlDA avatar

shadowgirlDA

November 11, 2019 at 01:14 AM

cool every one needs to see it
D_M_S avatar

D_M_S

November 11, 2019 at 01:17 AM

Epicc :thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup::thumbsup:
47khalid avatar

47khalid

August 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM

good

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Age restriction on Roblox Forum on Gamehag