Age restriction

pocketomesh

Roblox has made it's entry by making a gaming community website and now has moved towards android for better flexibility with its different layout. Now the question arises is that "Does the game be played irrespective of any age group?" Yes,it can be played by any age group as Roblox is all about blocks.The world as well as characters are made from blocky type structures so it is free from any blood,gory and mature scenes.But some of these may involve communication and we can't share our own details with strangers. So Roblox development teams have provided parental control where the parents can switch either to able chat or disable them,chat with friends and account restrictions settings enables 13 years of kids to play some appropriate games categorized not as horror,etc.This are the most helpful features that Roblox provides even any age groups can play it at peace.Thank you.Happy Gaming.