Silent Dark: A Forgotten Roblox Game

Ivan Ershov
Ivan Ershov
Gem8
Jacob Lyngdoh
Jacob Lyngdoh
Gem16
Bence
Bence
Gem14
buffighter144
buffighter144
Gem9
Atia
Atia
Gem36
Kamilos31
Kamilos31
Gem20
BURGER CUBE
BURGER CUBE
Gem14
Tecna23
Tecna23
Gem12
wagner_perac
wagner_perac
Gem42
Hallan Mero
Hallan Mero
Gem12
bogdanevsukov2
bogdanevsukov2
Gem12
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem7
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Gem8
Atia
Atia
Gem50
Lukas Angel
Lukas Angel
Gem24
Atia
Atia
Gem840
Tecna23
Tecna23
Gem8
ArthursTwin
ArthursTwin
Gem46
gecemustafa80
gecemustafa80
Gem17
lyz3r1234
lyz3r1234
Gem7
Rain

Gem300

apprentice rank iconBURGER CUBE: hi
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconKamilos31: Guys, do you know how to buy a Google Play gift card here with gems?
novice rank iconBence: hi
novice rank iconmirazh: Hello everyone
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKamilos31: Hello
novice rank iconTecna23: EZ emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconwagner_perac: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: heard you
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: It was little lol
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: monkaS emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: PepeHands emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem28 from the Rain.
novice rank iconTecna23: hello
novice rank iconKeshav Kumar: hii
SystemGamehag: Join our Discord for daily Gem giveaways!
novice rank iconDream 300: hh
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: prayge emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconTecna23: I want it
novice rank iconArthursTwin: wazzup whos gona earn some money today?
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: good morning
novice rank iconfra4: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconArthursTwin: good morning gamers!!
novice rank iconab4ddon: 🐸
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: 5000 gems = $5, you can set to $ in your profile
novice rank iconGamer /: Is there anyone Arab or Egyptian?
novice rank iconGamer /: Greetings to you all
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem191 from the Rain.
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: How is it best to start earning here and how do the stones translate into rewards? I think it used to be 7000 for 50 rewards. What about now? Is it worth it? Because I don't know.
novice rank iconLeszek9028: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconpkeydrop876543: hey
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

46

0/160

Back to From users forum

Silent Dark: A Forgotten Roblox Game

bat02414 avatar

bat02414

October 7, 2023 at 11:22 AM

Roblox, the popular online platform for user-generated games, has seen its fair share of remarkable creations throughout the years. Among the many standout titles, one game that left an indelible mark on the Roblox gaming community was "Silent Dark." Created by Zeekerss back in 2016, this first-person horror game was a technological marvel of its time. It offered players an eerie and immersive experience that was unlike any other in the Roblox universe.


A Technological Breakthrough

In the world of Roblox, where games range from simple and charming to complex and visually stunning, "Silent Dark" stood out as a pinnacle of technological advancement. The game transported players into a chilling and enigmatic world, one where they found themselves alone in a house within the fictional rural town of Augur Lake. What truly set "Silent Dark" apart were its impressive and oddly unsettling graphics, which were unparalleled in comparison to other Roblox games of the era.

HFGF9JK2JVN52ZG5e28yASyaQMQHsv.PNG



Atmosphere Over Jump Scares

One of the defining features of "Silent Dark" was its commitment to creating a genuinely spine-tingling atmosphere. Unlike many other horror games that rely on a barrage of jump scares, "Silent Dark" took a different approach. It immersed players in an unsettling environment filled with suspense, gradually building tension and anticipation. The game's ability to maintain a consistent and eerie ambiance was a testament to its design.

However, when "Silent Dark" did employ jump scares, it did so with exceptional finesse. These well-timed and expertly executed moments of shock and terror left players genuinely frightened, serving as a stark reminder that the game could pivot from atmospheric horror to heart-pounding fear at any moment.

fNdGkFGyWcLkaHiUL0S28CBuQrnpQt.jpg

The Unfortunate Update

For years, "Silent Dark" captivated and terrified players, becoming a staple of the Roblox horror gaming scene. However, as with many online games, the passage of time brought about changes that affected its gameplay. An update to Roblox Studio rendered the old scripts in "Silent Dark" obsolete, rendering the game unplayable. For those who had come to love the game's unique brand of horror, this was a somber turn of events. It is also worth mentioning that the creator of the game left Roblox, so no future updates would fix this issue.

Silent Dark: Remade

Despite the disheartening setback, the legacy of "Silent Dark" lives on. Thanks to the dedication and ingenuity of a Roblox user named Haydz6, the game has been resurrected as "Silent Dark: Remade." This revamped version pays homage to the original while offering players the chance to relive the chilling experience once more.

If you're a fan of horror games or simply curious to experience what made "Silent Dark" a standout title in the Roblox community, "Silent Dark: Remade" is well worth a try. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of the original game and a testament to the creativity of Roblox users who keep these virtual worlds alive.

In conclusion, "Silent Dark" remains a shining example of what the Roblox platform can achieve in the realm of horror gaming. Its blend of technology, atmosphere, and well-executed scares made it a memorable experience for those who dared to enter its enigmatic world. While the original may be a relic of the past, "Silent Dark: Remade" ensures that the terror lives on, inviting both new and returning players to embark on a journey into the unknown.

So, if you have the courage, step into the eerie world of "Silent Dark" and discover why it left a lasting mark on the Roblox horror gaming landscape.

o96BNt3VaLuQM2TXcPKippTTaURRsF.PNG

 






bat02414 avatar

bat02414

October 7, 2023 at 01:30 PM

Woah, I can't believe this was placed on the forum guys.
smmpanel avatar

smmpanel

December 18, 2023 at 04:13 PM

Technology and sports combine to create an exciting atmosphere for enthusiasts and pros with navigatepress, a unique online platform. With technology constantly changing, NavigatePress informs readers of the latest advancements in this industry.
Enxi3ty avatar

Enxi3ty

December 18, 2023 at 05:17 PM

do you guys know any way to level up since i am not leveling up at all
baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 12:22 AM

this is scared
baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 12:22 AM

poplition is won
baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 12:22 AM

hi ardold hey
baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 12:23 AM

i am mad ı know

baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 12:23 AM

merhaba benim adım
baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 12:23 AM

ahmat bin süveyf
baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 12:24 AM

burada nasıl para kazanılır

baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 12:24 AM

burada nasıl para kazanılır

baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 12:24 AM

öğrenmekte durumundayım

baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 12:29 AM

i stil dod
baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 04:42 PM

Hi guys my name is baskan admin today how to earn the xp

baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 04:43 PM

ok how often you play roblox
baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 04:44 PM

Hmmmm my opinion is hmmmm
baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 04:44 PM

i dont know ok yes
baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 04:45 PM

i dont have xp i need xp
baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 19, 2023 at 04:46 PM

holy moly what my xp 10
waellalo avatar

waellalo

December 19, 2023 at 08:56 PM

what is that ?
nestle_crunchxd avatar

nestle_crunchxd

December 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM

*** baskan_admin
nestle_crunchxd avatar

nestle_crunchxd

December 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM

baskan_admin is better roblox youtuber
nestle_crunchxd avatar

nestle_crunchxd

December 19, 2023 at 10:31 PM

yeees baskan admin o m g
baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 20, 2023 at 09:34 PM

Hİ WOW THİS İS VERY GOOD
baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 20, 2023 at 09:35 PM

THİS İS GOOD THİS İS BETTER
baskan_admin avatar

baskan_admin

December 20, 2023 at 09:35 PM

WOW THİS COMMUNITY BEST
Jonathanmartin avatar

Jonathanmartin

December 22, 2023 at 02:45 PM

What do you think about it?
suk_ing_tie avatar

suk_ing_tie

December 22, 2023 at 05:57 PM

WOW IT SO CRAZY
nj1212 avatar

nj1212

December 22, 2023 at 06:36 PM

this was soo interesting, loved reading it
suk_ing_tie avatar

suk_ing_tie

December 22, 2023 at 07:52 PM

getting a lot of robux there yay,its cool
Camuka avatar

Camuka

December 22, 2023 at 08:59 PM

wow

Camuka avatar

Camuka

December 22, 2023 at 08:59 PM

wow

tusca911 avatar

tusca911

December 22, 2023 at 09:13 PM

hi1 hi2 hi3 hi4 hi5 hi6 hi7 hi8
tusca911 avatar

tusca911

December 22, 2023 at 09:14 PM

Woah, I can't believe this was placed on the forum guys.

Anon1677419283 avatar

Anon1677419283

December 23, 2023 at 01:53 AM

What?

suk_ing_tie avatar

suk_ing_tie

December 29, 2023 at 06:53 AM

misty can I ask you something
faroukhmohamed04 avatar

faroukhmohamed04

December 30, 2023 at 02:02 AM

thanks mate
juan_castillo16 avatar

juan_castillo16

February 2, 2024 at 09:26 AM

Como se sube de nivel?
juan_castillo16 avatar

juan_castillo16

February 2, 2024 at 09:27 AM

nunca lo entendi
12

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Silent Dark: A Forgotten Roblox Game on From users Forum on Gamehag