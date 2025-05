What is the best way to get more xp in gamehag?

Panamaspell I tried a few ways but it didn't work. What did you guys do to level up fast?

elenast1 I think the best way is completing game tasks and doing surveys when they are available

drakkon2 seems that way to me. The issue is some games can take an upwards of a few days to complete.

lahammmini like 1 year ago every time you comment you did get xp but now i cant





SmartLuffy How many comments do we have to leave on the forum to get sg ?

demonbaby93 By doing everything you possibly can.

Promyguy I tried a few ways on youtube and it didnt work how do yall level up quick

ttv_lagzz i still cant figure out a way to get xp for this and i have to wait 24 more ahours untill i get my 800 gems

TheDeathStar_1 i dont think you can get SG or EXP for forums anymore, and you can only get SG when writing articles, you cant get EXP from that anymore

ara10 nothing works for me





Pheloxia

It would make sense to grind through game tasks in order to gain the most experience possible, but I'm unsure what truly is the best way to get the most xp.

Bibivan11 Im asking what everyones thoughts are about article writing using AI writing tools is that possible or is it frowned upon? While writing this it keeps showing a banner that says the comment it too short. how long do these comments have to be to get my muggle rank to get leveled up.?

Sebastian50 Experience Points on Gamehag. Please consider that commenting on the forum and article section won't grant XP anymore. This feature has been removed a long time ago.



Click here Hey guys, you can check this article to know more abouton Gamehag. Please consider that commenting on the forum and article section won't grant XP anymore. This feature has been removed a long time ago.

ggd23 I just dont know how to get xp period.



marten_bagger Maybe no way is the best way

DarkRouge hey has any one played dragon ball kakarot

Cherryville87 hope you are having a great day

Tahseen6969 what's the **** now how i gain exp

GAMERULmihai You DON'T. Gamehag is broken rn, so no exp and no SGs. Also support is just FAQ 2.0 for some reason, so no help from the staff. Dunno why they let it get this bad.

azizborma i cant gain more exp help

ebnacho how can i gain





ProGamerOpOwl can we get xp by writing contenet?

o_atfc 1000хочу

o_atfc 1000хочу

BoomBox4123 Thank you for this info(:

shameer_shehzad1 Soul Gems hence why I placed it in first place. There are a huge range of different types of games availible for many different platforms, even including Andriod and IOS. The task that you have to complete in the game is displayed under the rewards that you will recieve for completing it. From my experience all browser games have easy to complete tasks and had me leveling up through the first levels each time I completed one.



fianamiky thank you for sharing your experience

fianamiky thank you for sharing your experience

fianamiky thank you for sharing your experience

fianamiky thank you for sharing your experience

rhulzrevanthane I'm still level 1 and have 0% xp how do I even level up in this site?

floppyxdgamerlol I annm stupid

bluenegrers Wish I had more gems.

aron_galapon I want gems