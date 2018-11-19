Language and location

Renepton Hi, i wanted to know is there any way to change the offer language or location on gamehag, because i live in lithuania and a lot of the offers are for russia or in russian, is there a way to change it?

LittleCore Hello Renepton, you can change your language settings by clicking on the three dots at the top right of your screen(right above your XP bar and username) there you can click on "change language" and chose what language you want.

mb.rider As little core answered the part of the question about the language change, i can answer the other part :)

The location is based on your IP adress location and it automaticaly detects it. Unfortunately you can't change it :/



Cheers

Renepton Thank you alot