novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconгоша емельянов: Guys, is the site okay?
Language and location

November 19, 2018 at 12:23 AM

Hi, i wanted to know is there any way to change the offer language or location on gamehag, because i live in lithuania and a lot of the offers are for russia or in russian, is there a way to change it?
November 19, 2018 at 01:04 AM

Hello Renepton, you can change your language settings by clicking on the three dots at the top right of your screen(right above your XP bar and username) there you can click on "change language" and chose what language you want.
November 19, 2018 at 02:40 AM

As little core answered the part of the question about the language change, i can answer the other part :)
The location is based on your IP adress location and it automaticaly detects it. Unfortunately you can't change it :/

Cheers
November 19, 2018 at 06:09 PM

Thank you alot
November 19, 2018 at 06:33 PM

You can't change the region.

