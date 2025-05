Who Else Thinks Roblox Emos Are Annoying

_raeusi If you don't know what a Roblox emo is a Roblox emo is a really emotional person, they aren't always sad but most of the time they are, and most of the time they are spamming ;-; in chat.

Maza04 i dont care to be honest, i just enter to roblox and play with my friends, but i dont like ";-;" face lol

2Randomm i honestly don't mind any style at all, wether youre a noob or an emo or a slender or a softie i don't give a ****. the only problem i have with these people is that majority of them act like trash and the opposers keep accusing the good minority of being trash.

Thunderpro i just leav them alone but somtimes they are so annoying but i justleave them alone.

joethecapybara i'm ok with them, tbh they don't do much, sometimes they may get annoying but i still would rather having emos over exploiters and slenders.

venti_stonks idk but i feel that roblox emos are just to dramatic

hellofreshhas I dont think the emotesare annoying

Thelimitz I most likely hate slender and they always frickin teaming every single time





wow_23 i hate slenders and toxic teamers

chacharealsmood I do find the ";-;" emote a bit annoying sometimes

TurkishCitizen They are...

Paradiseilker I think roblox is good game than minecraft.

Pihra Me I guess-

redthemarine everyone m8

nutsareawsome i think roblox emo is just cringe like they are just little 7 year old children pretnding they are cool i am completely annoyed with them

Hogridergaming69 person above me is right emos are just cringe af.

codexguy1 its pretty stupid tbh, i have seen them too many times and are kinda annoying them spamming the ;-; face but tbh i dont really mind them.

Wowoowowowow agreed

potatoxd1234 Just ignore them and you will be fine

bigblob i have not met one





Mazunex bence çok iyi

deven_botella yes they are'





ofcjaz whoa how is this forum

CoolManHag just don't notice them lol

nikolai_miros emos are so annoying, i agree

anh_nguyen_diep pov: ur an emo grill ;-;

audius_the_greatest I just dont enter those types of games

thedinoranger i just dont like their avaters

hakimhanan14 i dont care to be honst

skyroboon Roblox emos are just annoying kids.

willow1eaf bro their avatars SUCK but I mostly dont care whether they exist or not. I mostly avoid them, they make me annoyed for some reason lol

gifbro they keep spamming :sob::sob::sob: in the chat and they are like5 yrolds

mustafa_can10 Random











i_dunno Literally everyone on roblox

dreix_08 they are very annoying because they show off everything about themselves and they do not help you at all

STRATOKAVLOS I'm tired of seeing males dressing like depressive emo with those weird *** walks and hair and they think they can pull a woman by calling them "mommy"

Katred In my opinion, I think there are some good and bad emos throughout the platform because for me it's just a style some people like and have. I have multiple friends with that style but sometimes I do encounter fights with one

recovery_cont in my opinion emos can be bad and good. because some of them are sad some of them like the type of being "emo"