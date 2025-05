COD Mobile or COD MW?

Cripteddata_7de What is betterr?

maxjack2099 For this one I'll Indeed choose COD MW, why is it? It's because COD MW have so much better on everything like it's graphics, movement, and gameplay. One lose for COD MW, it's not like mobile that you can play with your phone and bring it everywhere you want.

superkacper27 cod mw is way better than mobile as it looks and plays better and overall is just a better experience





lightiggy COD MW is better in almost every way. Mobile is only superior in its portability and the fact that its free.

RhymePlays COD MW is way, way better than COD Mobile.

You also have to consider the fact that COD MW is more focused on the story while COD Mobile is a Battle Royal focused to be competitive.

kev6 how to download

potatomen1232 COD MW is far better.

Ali_Eren07turkiye Modern Warfare more good A bit

mrlcesare cod mw of course

Rahul37 call of duty is still an amazing game

jkhangamer COD MW i better

Skorkhina COD MW better cause i play it more.

ProNatagKaa COD MW Its Better Than COD M

HarryEpicFinch mw all the way

Who1251 Definitely COD MW, even the old MW 1,2, and 3 is still far more superior than COD Mobile.

ntlcmznw cod mw way better all mw cods are the best for me

paunisnotpicka i love both games i can't afford Call of Duty Modern Warfare but i play Call of Duty Mobile

Both games are the best i would recommend Call of Duty Mobile more people can play it.

feroception what the question haha mobile it may be good but mw is so much better

gorkidoki of course mw is better

andrej_robert of course mw is better from my opinion

Daneeeeeeeee I prefer MW

Daneeeeeeeee but mobile is good too

HarryEpicFinch personally I prefer MW because it has larger options of things to do and better graphics. but for easy on the go cod I prefer mobile.

Thisisatestac5467 cod moder warfare

NenadKingPRO Call of duty: Modern Warfare is definitely my choice here, because of many reasons. First of all, graphics, they're beatiful, even in the first installment of the game (COD4:MW - 2007) the graphics are fairly better than the Mobile version. Second, gameplay, while mobile is mostly focusing on battle royale and multiplayer modes, CoD:MW is all about the story and characters while also supporting multiplayer gameplay at the same time. Overall, i think Modern Warfare is a better game than the mobile version for many reasons that are and aren't included here.

snegi cod mw for the win

greatmaCter definitely call of duty modern warfare

JokeKeeper i think COD MW is better

suzmelorepeyniri COD MW its better





OnurDaOneAndOnly PC version is better

shantokhan0022 pc version better , for phone there was other better batle royal games