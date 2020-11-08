blonwon
Adopt Me! Roblox

iZylo avatar

iZylo

November 8, 2020 at 01:06 AM

Hey guys! Here we talk about adoptme from roblox, whether it be giving or getting, trading or just making friends and having discussions!
Oio980 avatar

Oio980

November 8, 2020 at 01:26 AM

no u will not adopt me sucks
RobloxTurkeyMapper avatar

RobloxTurkeyMapper

November 8, 2020 at 02:16 AM

adopt me is best eeek
dewtwot avatar

dewtwot

November 8, 2020 at 02:31 AM

adopt me is good but it just doesn't suit my style

WeirdoPie avatar

WeirdoPie

November 8, 2020 at 07:13 AM

adopt me is fun ,I guess ....
but I don't really play it
iZylo avatar

iZylo

November 10, 2020 at 10:46 AM

Hey!!!
mal_queeny avatar

mal_queeny

November 10, 2020 at 11:37 AM

Hi wo else here play adopt me
mal_queeny avatar

mal_queeny

November 10, 2020 at 11:38 AM

Like if u do
mal_queeny avatar

mal_queeny

November 10, 2020 at 11:38 AM

And u can play with me in my username
Evie_thefashionqueen
Cinnam0n_r0ll avatar

Cinnam0n_r0ll

November 10, 2020 at 11:54 AM

adopt me is a fun and good game
but i haven't played for too long now
JatlyYT avatar

JatlyYT

November 10, 2020 at 03:53 PM

Hi guys
hristowaa avatar

hristowaa

November 10, 2020 at 05:17 PM

:hamster:im marmot bichies
Covenantawelewa126 avatar

Covenantawelewa126

November 10, 2020 at 07:10 PM

Nice one guys
chewelews avatar

chewelews

November 11, 2020 at 05:39 AM

i just play this game for only making for fun of those kids throwing on the river
yeutet avatar

yeutet

November 13, 2020 at 02:23 AM

adopt me is fun ,I guess ....
but I don't really play it
yeutet avatar

yeutet

November 13, 2020 at 02:24 AM

i just play this game for only making for fun of those kids throwing on the river

ewoifj23 avatar

ewoifj23

November 13, 2020 at 03:14 AM

I dislike this game it's juts so overrated.
deadeyetr46 avatar

deadeyetr46

November 13, 2020 at 04:36 PM

*** adopt me my favorite game in roblox adopt me is so cute
okuyajude_u_balabat avatar

okuyajude_u_balabat

November 13, 2020 at 07:44 PM

"If any pic ever deserved a ‘Yasss, queen!,’ it’s this one. Yasss, queen! [raised hands emoji]"
okuyajude_u_balabat avatar

okuyajude_u_balabat

November 13, 2020 at 07:44 PM

ama zing cool fun game amazing
deadeyetr46 avatar

deadeyetr46

November 13, 2020 at 11:37 PM

adopt me is so fun and so cute because , pets is so adorable and cool :D
brycencamfield avatar

brycencamfield

November 14, 2020 at 12:03 AM

litterally after i feed my post teen golden unicorn it says im hungry every min.
brycencamfield avatar

brycencamfield

November 14, 2020 at 12:04 AM

thats so boguss. They should tone down the hunger and thurst
brycencamfield avatar

brycencamfield

November 14, 2020 at 12:05 AM

But either way its really fun to play.

brycencamfield avatar

brycencamfield

November 14, 2020 at 12:05 AM

i would rate it a 9/10
Adopt Me! Roblox - Roblox Forum on Gamehag