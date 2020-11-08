Adopt Me! Roblox

Hey guys! Here we talk about adoptme from roblox, whether it be giving or getting, trading or just making friends and having discussions!
no u will not adopt me sucks
adopt me is good but it just doesn't suit my style
adopt me is fun ,I guess ....
but I don't really play it
Hi wo else here play adopt me
And u can play with me in my username
Evie_thefashionqueen
adopt me is a fun and good game
but i haven't played for too long now
:hamster:im marmot bichies
i just play this game for only making for fun of those kids throwing on the river
adopt me is fun ,I guess ....
but I don't really play it
i just play this game for only making for fun of those kids throwing on the river
I dislike this game it's juts so overrated.
*** adopt me my favorite game in roblox adopt me is so cute
"If any pic ever deserved a ‘Yasss, queen!,’ it’s this one. Yasss, queen! [raised hands emoji]"
ama zing cool fun game amazing
adopt me is so fun and so cute because , pets is so adorable and cool :D
litterally after i feed my post teen golden unicorn it says im hungry every min.
thats so boguss. They should tone down the hunger and thurst
But either way its really fun to play.