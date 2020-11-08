Adopt Me! Roblox

iZylo Hey guys! Here we talk about adoptme from roblox, whether it be giving or getting, trading or just making friends and having discussions!

Oio980 no u will not adopt me sucks

RobloxTurkeyMapper adopt me is best eeek

dewtwot adopt me is good but it just doesn't suit my style





WeirdoPie adopt me is fun ,I guess ....

but I don't really play it

iZylo Hey!!!

mal_queeny Hi wo else here play adopt me

mal_queeny Like if u do

mal_queeny And u can play with me in my username

Evie_thefashionqueen

Cinnam0n_r0ll adopt me is a fun and good game

but i haven't played for too long now

JatlyYT Hi guys

hristowaa :hamster:im marmot bichies

Covenantawelewa126 Nice one guys

chewelews i just play this game for only making for fun of those kids throwing on the river

ewoifj23 I dislike this game it's juts so overrated.

deadeyetr46 *** adopt me my favorite game in roblox adopt me is so cute

okuyajude_u_balabat "If any pic ever deserved a ‘Yasss, queen!,’ it’s this one. Yasss, queen! [raised hands emoji]"

okuyajude_u_balabat ama zing cool fun game amazing

deadeyetr46 adopt me is so fun and so cute because , pets is so adorable and cool :D

brycencamfield litterally after i feed my post teen golden unicorn it says im hungry every min.

brycencamfield thats so boguss. They should tone down the hunger and thurst

brycencamfield But either way its really fun to play.



