How to get Robux?

elliezai

Earn soul gems from daily login, chest, games, and contracts and if you have the mobile gamehag app, you can earn more soul gems just by watching ads on the appzone and playing mini games. You also need to get exp to level up to level 3 to withdraw the robux. You can do that by commenting on forums, articles and making threads like this.



After doing the above steps mentioned, you can now claim the robux. Gamehag will send you a notification if your robux is ready to be withdrawn. Then, gamehag will ask for your username and tell you to join their group. Refresh your roblox page and now you can see that you've got the robux. Hope this helped!