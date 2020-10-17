How to get Robux?

sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem526
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem49
Merida
Merida
Gem31
krishmahato086
krishmahato086
Gem8
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem1,148
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem356
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
Milo
Milo
Gem210
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem30
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3,080
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem809
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem1,590
Rachelle Denny
Rachelle Denny
Gem122
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem886
Rachelle Denny
Rachelle Denny
Gem7,000
Rachelle Denny
Rachelle Denny
Gem4,200
Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
Sign in to start chatting

27

0/160

Back to Roblox

How to get Robux?

Gamehagpro13 avatar

Gamehagpro13

October 17, 2020 at 04:05 PM

How do you earn Robux to use in the game?
elliezai avatar

elliezai

October 17, 2020 at 04:36 PM

Earn soul gems from daily login, chest, games, and contracts and if you have the mobile gamehag app, you can earn more soul gems just by watching ads on the appzone and playing mini games. You also need to get exp to level up to level 3 to withdraw the robux. You can do that by commenting on forums, articles and making threads like this.

After doing the above steps mentioned, you can now claim the robux. Gamehag will send you a notification if your robux is ready to be withdrawn. Then, gamehag will ask for your username and tell you to join their group. Refresh your roblox page and now you can see that you've got the robux. Hope this helped!
HHSUAHUDHS avatar

HHSUAHUDHS

October 17, 2020 at 05:01 PM

How do u level up fast tho?

HHSUAHUDHS avatar

HHSUAHUDHS

October 17, 2020 at 05:02 PM

***


HHSUAHUDHS avatar

HHSUAHUDHS

October 17, 2020 at 05:02 PM

I AM SO CLOSE ON ACHIEVING MY LEVEL TO BUY ROBUX

HHSUAHUDHS avatar

HHSUAHUDHS

October 17, 2020 at 05:02 PM

Does anyone wants to play roblox with me?
HHSUAHUDHS avatar

HHSUAHUDHS

October 17, 2020 at 05:03 PM

If yes add me: Nerveability
HHSUAHUDHS avatar

HHSUAHUDHS

October 17, 2020 at 05:03 PM

ily gys

HHSUAHUDHS avatar

HHSUAHUDHS

October 17, 2020 at 05:03 PM

Ok now what

HHSUAHUDHS avatar

HHSUAHUDHS

October 17, 2020 at 05:04 PM

How do i earn robux here again
HHSUAHUDHS avatar

HHSUAHUDHS

October 17, 2020 at 05:04 PM

it not moving

HHSUAHUDHS avatar

HHSUAHUDHS

October 17, 2020 at 05:04 PM

My experience is stuck in 11% what happen
MatteBRaps avatar

MatteBRaps

October 17, 2020 at 05:06 PM

I know go in rblx.land or rocash.com or in Gamehag to buy Robux if u have soul and level 3..
HHSUAHUDHS avatar

HHSUAHUDHS

October 17, 2020 at 05:31 PM

My experience bar is not moving
HHSUAHUDHS avatar

HHSUAHUDHS

October 17, 2020 at 05:31 PM

Is this broken????
HHSUAHUDHS avatar

HHSUAHUDHS

October 17, 2020 at 05:32 PM

I have perfect amount to buy 5 robux ;
Heman0068 avatar

Heman0068

October 17, 2020 at 05:42 PM

bloxearn is a preety good website
Dreamzsa avatar

Dreamzsa

October 29, 2020 at 08:39 PM

you can buy them or get them for free off of other websites
tarrop12345 avatar

tarrop12345

October 29, 2020 at 10:12 PM

this website is actually perfect for robux. Just remember that if you spam on the forums then you will not get experience.
DarkLighterTR avatar

DarkLighterTR

October 29, 2020 at 11:34 PM

surveys and quests for get robux
killboss1433 avatar

killboss1433

October 30, 2020 at 12:21 AM

OK thx
Fkfjenne avatar

Fkfjenne

October 30, 2020 at 12:35 AM

gfgggg
atescik73 avatar

atescik73

October 30, 2020 at 12:45 AM

jenfrngkjetgRj
atescik73 avatar

atescik73

October 30, 2020 at 12:45 AM

yorum bırakam bari

atescik73 avatar

atescik73

October 30, 2020 at 12:46 AM

heheheheheh
12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

How to get Robux? - Roblox Forum on Gamehag