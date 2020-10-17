How to get Robux?

How do you earn Robux to use in the game?
Earn soul gems from daily login, chest, games, and contracts and if you have the mobile gamehag app, you can earn more soul gems just by watching ads on the appzone and playing mini games. You also need to get exp to level up to level 3 to withdraw the robux. You can do that by commenting on forums, articles and making threads like this.
After doing the above steps mentioned, you can now claim the robux. Gamehag will send you a notification if your robux is ready to be withdrawn. Then, gamehag will ask for your username and tell you to join their group. Refresh your roblox page and now you can see that you've got the robux. Hope this helped!
How do u level up fast tho?
I AM SO CLOSE ON ACHIEVING MY LEVEL TO BUY ROBUX
Does anyone wants to play roblox with me?
If yes add me: Nerveability
How do i earn robux here again
My experience is stuck in 11% what happen
I know go in rblx.land or rocash.com or in Gamehag to buy Robux if u have soul and level 3..
My experience bar is not moving
I have perfect amount to buy 5 robux ;
bloxearn is a preety good website
you can buy them or get them for free off of other websites
this website is actually perfect for robux. Just remember that if you spam on the forums then you will not get experience.
surveys and quests for get robux