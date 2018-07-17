The IOS mobile app

MaggiGoX So im fairly new to this and i am trying to find an efficient way to earn soul gems. So i thought i could try out the app but whenever i go to the app store and search up "Gamehag" the search comes up finding nothing. So if anyone has a soloution for this please reply to this thread

Clound12 I guess the best way to earn is to play games and some minigames.

skullaccio the app is not available in your country. I have the same problem with other apps, but fortunately gh works for me. And I think there's no solution to that, other than creating a new apple account and putting the address as an US address or something like this.

