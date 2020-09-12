Pros, cons and improvements in Welcome to Bloxburg

Welcome to Bloxburg is a Roblox game created by Coeptus. Welcome to Bloxburg is a game, where you can roleplay, work, build your own houses, hang out and much, much more! The game has been on Roblox's popular page since 2014, it's creation date, even with it's 25 R$ beta access.



The game has been in beta stage since the game's creation date. Information on releasing the game, and making it free is not available yet.

I love it because it boosts your imagination. It's build mode, features a GUI, where you can place walls, furniture, cars, vehicles, decoration, plumbing (Yes, sinks, toilets) and load of color options you can choose from. As well, you can find new friends, hang-out, roleplay and experience work - gaining your own cash, which you can use in the build mode shop, or donating other players!Bloxburg also features an auto-exploit system, which is really complex, so don't even try to exploit in the Roblox's popular game. And talking about exploits, since Bloxburg has a price to pay for access, it will minimise exploit attacks from any alt exploit accounts. (Or those "get robux at norobuxscam.org" alt account messages.)Oh boy, where do I even start. Even this popular game has it's own flaws, cons, whatever you call it. It's anti-exploit system is complex, but fairly unstable and unfair, kicking and perm-banning innocent players, with a message "You have been permanently banned because of exploiting," or something like that. If you get that message, unfortunately, no way to get back on. I had this happen, and Coeptus didn't care, nor their Discord's moderators. And there were no option to report this problem, either. Even a simple glitch of you getting flinged by a car, will get you kicked from the server. And that will waste your 25 R$ and probably more if you bought B$, gamepasses or other in-game purchases, aswell as your time you spent in making housses, leveling your skills, etc.(This is my screenshot, I was a victim of glitched money ban, because someone donated glitched money to me.)Even if Welcome to Bloxburg has created a wall from toxic people with it's "pay Robux for access", it still won't fully guard you from toxic people, beggars and exploiters.There is alot to improve in this game, as well in the creator's contact with his fans or players. Coeptus put a wall between his audience and himself. He has no option to DM on Twitter, neither he has a business e-mail. Only contact options you have is to tag him in a tweet, and that will rarely work, since he spends very little time on Twitter. Yes, yes, I know about those little kids who DM creators for free in-game currency, etc, but his audience needs to somehow contact him in a case of an unfair perm-ban. Next thing to improve is the anti-exploit system. Okay, hat down, good job on the anti-exploit, fairly complex, but it's unstable. It's just unstable, perm-banning innocent players without a reason, or just like that? Yeah, that doesn't seem fair enough for me.But, in summary, Welcome to Bloxburg is a great game, only if you don't come in contact with the mods, the creator and any exploiters. It is a great game for making events, roleplaying, etc.If you liked myarticle, please like it or something, and comment down below your opinion on Welcome to Bloxburg and my article! :)