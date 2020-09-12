Rain

Gem46

unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAlexander: Sup?
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Freecash withdrawal is instant, but here it is not. I don't understand
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRossana 5To: omg
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem18 from the Rain.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version) pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: jhuuh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem178 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAIRUN ANGELES: Hello
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I can find the games on the app store
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I am filtering by ios and scanning on an iphone
AdminSwirfty: The games you're attempting most likely aren't available for your device
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: can anyone help me? games still aren't working
unranked rank iconNorbert: hi
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem35 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: By the way I changed my username this is ianellinger508
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Probaste Magner migner
unranked rank iconc00lguy007: I have tried several mobile games
AdminSwirfty: Which offer are you attempting?
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconianellinger508: when I scan the qr code it links to a website that says the offer isnt availible in my location
AdminJoshverd: peepoHey emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDaniel Triviño: hi
AdminSwirfty: ianellinger508, any game you're able to view will be available in your location
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: dxad
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Se refiere a que consiga la cantidad de atrapar 500 huevos?
unranked rank iconianellinger508: Why are none of the games available in the US?
Pros, cons and improvements in Welcome to Bloxburg

sxera avatar

sxera

September 12, 2020 at 11:03 PM

Welcome to Bloxburg is a Roblox game created by Coeptus. Welcome to Bloxburg is a game, where you can roleplay, work, build your own houses, hang out and much, much more! The game has been on Roblox's popular page since 2014, it's creation date, even with it's 25 R$ beta access.

The game has been in beta stage since the game's creation date. Information on releasing the game, and making it free is not available yet.


What are the reasons I like Welcome to Bloxburg?

I love it because it boosts your imagination. It's build mode, features a GUI, where you can place walls, furniture, cars, vehicles, decoration, plumbing (Yes, sinks, toilets) and load of color options you can choose from. As well, you can find new friends, hang-out, roleplay and experience work - gaining your own cash, which you can use in the build mode shop, or donating other players!

ErvRriJ89twDFh6r2uDwWUyEj7OF1W.jpg

Bloxburg also features an auto-exploit system, which is really complex, so don't even try to exploit in the Roblox's popular game. And talking about exploits, since Bloxburg has a price to pay for access, it will minimise exploit attacks from any alt exploit accounts. (Or those "get robux at norobuxscam.org" alt account messages.)


What are the reasons I hate Welcome to Bloxburg? 


Oh boy, where do I even start. Even this popular game has it's own flaws, cons, whatever you call it. It's anti-exploit system is complex, but fairly unstable and unfair, kicking and perm-banning innocent players, with a message "You have been permanently banned because of exploiting," or something like that. If you get that message, unfortunately, no way to get back on. I had this happen, and Coeptus didn't care, nor their Discord's moderators. And there were no option to report this problem, either. Even a simple glitch of you getting flinged by a car, will get you kicked from the server. And that will waste your 25 R$ and probably more if you bought B$, gamepasses or other in-game purchases, aswell as your time you spent in making housses, leveling your skills, etc.

zn8aNnOEt8EfZ7YdZVqadMfKCt8h4V.png
(This is my screenshot, I was a victim of glitched money ban, because someone donated glitched money to me.)

Even if Welcome to Bloxburg has created a wall from toxic people with it's "pay Robux for access", it still won't fully guard you from toxic people, beggars and exploiters.


What's there to improve in this game?

There is alot to improve in this game, as well in the creator's contact with his fans or players. Coeptus put a wall between his audience and himself. He has no option to DM on Twitter, neither he has a business e-mail. Only contact options you have is to tag him in a tweet, and that will rarely work, since he spends very little time on Twitter. Yes, yes, I know about those little kids who DM creators for free in-game currency, etc, but his audience needs to somehow contact him in a case of an unfair perm-ban. Next thing to improve is the anti-exploit system. Okay, hat down, good job on the anti-exploit, fairly complex, but it's unstable. It's just unstable, perm-banning innocent players without a reason, or just like that? Yeah, that doesn't seem fair enough for me.


But, in summary, Welcome to Bloxburg is a great game, only if you don't come in contact with the mods, the creator and any exploiters. It is a great game for making events, roleplaying, etc.

If you liked my 1st article, please like it or something, and comment down below your opinion on Welcome to Bloxburg and my article! :)
n_ww_l3 avatar

n_ww_l3

September 12, 2020 at 11:34 PM

that was great!
n_ww_l3 avatar

n_ww_l3

September 12, 2020 at 11:35 PM

I think you can slap a butt
n_ww_l3 avatar

n_ww_l3

September 12, 2020 at 11:35 PM

the roblux needs nice stuff
n_ww_l3 avatar

n_ww_l3

September 12, 2020 at 11:36 PM

ok but yeah I liked that
n_ww_l3 avatar

n_ww_l3

September 12, 2020 at 11:36 PM

why all of this made it fabulous and stunning
n_ww_l3 avatar

n_ww_l3

September 12, 2020 at 11:37 PM

we will protect the world and survive
n_ww_l3 avatar

n_ww_l3

September 12, 2020 at 11:38 PM

come on i need those points
yashoad2004 avatar

yashoad2004

September 12, 2020 at 11:56 PM

s very good i like it!

sxera avatar

sxera

September 13, 2020 at 12:03 AM

Wait- this is a thread? o.0
prabean_sth avatar

prabean_sth

September 13, 2020 at 12:11 AM

yes this is really good..I like alots..
Shiroe03 avatar

Shiroe03

September 13, 2020 at 06:37 AM

Thanks alot.
cezarzkie421 avatar

cezarzkie421

September 13, 2020 at 07:34 AM

really good
cezarzkie421 avatar

cezarzkie421

September 13, 2020 at 07:34 AM

its super good
cezarzkie421 avatar

cezarzkie421

September 13, 2020 at 07:34 AM

s very good i like it!
cezarzkie421 avatar

cezarzkie421

September 13, 2020 at 07:34 AM

cezarzkie421 avatar

cezarzkie421

September 13, 2020 at 07:35 AM

cezarzkie421 avatar

cezarzkie421

September 13, 2020 at 07:35 AM

how to get soul gem
cezarzkie421 avatar

cezarzkie421

September 13, 2020 at 07:35 AM

how to get a gem>????
nwttte avatar

nwttte

September 13, 2020 at 10:12 AM

your article is very true and it helps alot
Joirgeboba avatar

Joirgeboba

September 14, 2020 at 02:07 AM

thank you man
Donininin avatar

Donininin

September 14, 2020 at 03:01 AM

i like to play bloxburg a lot but i got banned ):
berkay_reyhan avatar

berkay_reyhan

September 14, 2020 at 04:10 AM

bloxburg oynamayı çok seviyorum ama yasaklandım):
ne0h1 avatar

ne0h1

September 14, 2020 at 07:40 AM

geçmiş olsun berkay
ne0h1 avatar

ne0h1

September 14, 2020 at 07:41 AM

boşy wpıpm xpp glesin
