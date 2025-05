Is it worth it to buy robux from gamehag

shreyastiwari582 It's very pricy 1 Robux which costs about $0.01 ( 1 cent) is 32 gems! Is it worth it?

SomeGuyWhoPlays well yes if ur a tryhard guy lol

shreyastiwari582 ok good to know but, I do feel like the robux chest is NOT worth it. I keep getting 1 robux I bought it 2 times and got 2 robux for almost 1,000 gems.

Unicorndoggygaming **** thats sad

Cocico Just grind for it

Cocico I do it thx to the appzone

thegamerwhoneedsrbx I PERFER TO DO COZ MANY PEOPLE BUY FREE ROBUX FROM GAMEHAG :P

Roblox111543 Roblox is the good game i like it until i play evryday its nice game yea its good game we can pl=ay any game on roblox

Roblox111543 so can i coment test so my exp its not stuck again ok





Rupertrosse If it's free then yes

shreyastiwari582 thanks everyone for all the reply’s I have been getting! Now I need to know if the Robux chest is worth it! it costs 450 gems and it’s about a 50% chance to get 1 robux, 25% chance to get 2 robux!

shreyastiwari582 10% chance to get 5 robux 5% chance to get 10 robux 3% chance to get 20 robux 2% chance to get 50 robux 1% chance to get 100 robux and a 4% chance that’s unknown!

Fallen_Angel565 This is my first time, is this app safe?

shreyastiwari582 Yes this app is 100% legit I have chased out/ withdrawn a few robux and over $20 worth of games!

shreyastiwari582 I mean I cashed out over $20 worth of games

Salam_der oooh rbx.gg hahaha





cskins89 its not worth it at all

ZackCole0704 its worth it tho





gadolinyum deeğer yani

shreyastiwari582 I have been getting mixed anwsers! But Most people are saying it is worth it! I will still keep this thread open!

VishalVV Ahh, it is not a great bargain, but you are getting it for free! ITS WORTH IT!

thegamerwhoneedsrbx IT'S WORTH IT I THINK? BUT I HAVE BOUGHT ROBUX FROM GAMEHAG THO

nomoxrapter yes, that is

spdyfxx yes it is

Sopercomrode While it can be annoying at the end of the day you can get it for free

TheAsd amazing cuz free bobux

SummerDaCringe Gamehag makes it too hard to get Robux