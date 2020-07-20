Moderator Rankings & More

Some users were curious about the various ranks beside user ones on Gamehag's Site. Anyways, here are the list of moderators, their ranks, and more! The flags beside their username represents the language which they moderate.
E.g. :flag_gb: = English, :flag_es: = Spanish, etc.
⚠ DISCLAIMER ⚠Moderators do NOT accept tasks
. We only review articles
and clear spam reports
. For anything task related, you should contact Misty
and not us since she is better equipped to assist you.
Legendary Moderators
- :flag_gb: Kabash
[Note: I do not accept any friend requests. If you wish to contact me, ping me on Gamehag's Discord: @lolkabash#7000]
- :flag_pl: KappaHype (Though sadly he has left the team and deleted his Gamehag account)
Experienced Moderators
Junior Moderators
None. All Junior Moderators prior to 26/05/2020 have been promoted to Experienced Moderators.
Other ranks not shown in the list:
> Contacting Support <
- Message Misty: https://gamehag.com/chat/t/new
- Send A Help Ticket: https://gamehag.com/contact
Please be patient and wait for their reply!
[Update] 3/10/2020
Sadly, :flag_fr: Thekapou2
has left the team. Wishing him all the best with his future endeavours.
