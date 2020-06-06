How can I get Robux FAST I need HELP!!!

sukhii05 Guys im stuck switching between websites doing surveys and playing games which I usually end up getting disqualified from all for robux. Do you guys know any more efficiant websites I can try to get robux fast??! edit: without PAYING!

Ryokoten If you're expecting to get free robux, also expect to go through a lot of trouble. The fastest way I know to get robux is only buying it.

dana29 Gamehag is honestly the best way to get free robux. The other sites I've come across aren't the best ways.

