Why Tix Has Been Removed From Roblox

Andre Holbrook
Andre Holbrook
Gem546
Andre Holbrook
Andre Holbrook
Gem44
robertbrown347
robertbrown347
Gem44
Hambali Abdullah
Hambali Abdullah
Gem7
Andre Holbrook
Andre Holbrook
Gem218
Edoardo Ricotti
Edoardo Ricotti
Gem50
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Gem146
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem287
sanjaymeena30351
sanjaymeena30351
Gem35
celebimirac342
celebimirac342
Gem8
Depstory
Depstory
Gem8
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem42
Dante
Dante
Gem16
Matvei Pankov
Matvei Pankov
Gem16
Leo Roy
Leo Roy
Gem11
Atia
Atia
Gem10
vool jjj
vool jjj
Gem762
Alan Vizcarra
Alan Vizcarra
Gem12
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem50
Rain

Gem628

novice rank iconFrancisco Lucivando Lima francisco: hi
apprentice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: sometimes it's delayed
novice rank iconItalia Troller: for games
novice rank iconItalia Troller: it did not track my progress on me
novice rank iconDante: Weirdge emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem59 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDepstory: How long does it take to receive gems for games?
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconaehketfi: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon李濬宇: Are there any Taiwanese people?
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem129 from the Rain.
adept rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: u can do some surveys for a quick reward to join the rain for example then play gnome guarden casually
novice rank iconlarisa costisor: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: how can I easily earn gems?
novice rank iconKacper Kulczewski: hi
novice rank iconCclex Ads: heyy
novice rank iconمصري فلسطيني: catdrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconlyz3r1234: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem82 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJasna Knebl: 1f44b emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: it doesn't go
novice rank iconLuca Rinaldini: how can i play games on ios?
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconMahad: hello
novice rank iconalpagut oğuz: What's up, Boboli
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: blackmarket 1 o1
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i gotta get that 1 dollar dollar before l4d 2 goes off discount
AdminSwirfty: Give it some time as some offers are delayed
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: PepeHands emote (inline chat version) where is my gems is it goona take 3 days
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: morning
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: ok i have installed wps office how do i redeem ym gems now
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: are you a bot/staff member??
AdminSwirfty: If you scroll down on the earn page, you can find surveys
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem200 from the Rain.
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: i just need 1 dollar for l4d 2 rn
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: where can i find a survey?
AdminSwirfty: Then convert those Gems into a gift card
AdminSwirfty: You can earn Gems by playing games, completing offers, and taking surveys
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: for steam
novice rank iconThu Htet Aung: how do i get 1 dollar
novice rank iconVishStix: Good night
AdminSwirfty: Yes
novice rank iconMads Volder: POGGERS emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

41

0/160

Back to Roblox forum

Why Tix Has Been Removed From Roblox

afiq_rafiqin avatar

afiq_rafiqin

May 18, 2020 at 06:01 PM

I Want Tix Back To Toblox
UsszWarpinhg avatar

UsszWarpinhg

May 18, 2020 at 08:58 PM

Roblox did not earn enough money, so they decided to make Robux. The main reason Tix was discontinued is that people got free Tix daily.
Uwuowouwuowo avatar

Uwuowouwuowo

May 18, 2020 at 09:58 PM

Tix was removed because the company was going bankrupt. 20 tix earns you 1 robux. You can exchange tix to robux so there would be no point in buying it.
DethTrain avatar

DethTrain

May 19, 2020 at 03:00 AM

What are u talking about dude 120 tix = 1 robux.. Bruh what year are u even?
Badpuse avatar

Badpuse

May 19, 2020 at 03:13 AM

@DethTrain, this is a quote from google and you can see the source: "The Roblox's exchange rate is based on user demand and typically hovers around 1 Robux for about 20 tickets for market orders.

Robux | Roblox Wikia | Fandomroblox.fandom.com › wiki › Robux
Search for: How much is 1 Robux worth in tix?"
Starzsketchez avatar

Starzsketchez

May 19, 2020 at 03:17 AM

people were abusing the system by making alt accounts AND tix were becoming irrelevant to roblox MOST of the items were for robux anyways. Tix was dying on the platform so they just removed it.
BlackWhited avatar

BlackWhited

May 19, 2020 at 03:17 AM

Heh.
Tix is dead.
That's sad.
Zacie avatar

Zacie

May 19, 2020 at 03:45 AM

Tix was removed cause it made the roblox market confusing to new players and it was also abused by alt accounts. Especially since it was like 15-20 tix for 1 robux people wanted that

Although it was a great currency while it lasted it really is just overhyped and really wouldnt be that big of a difference if it was still here in roblox today
SteelSnake avatar

SteelSnake

May 19, 2020 at 02:16 PM

Tix were as unstable as economy of Roblox nowadays. Tix were too OP and instead of buying robux, people grind for tix. Now,time when hackers bribe indian mods to get admin panel. Who cares about it?!
Skriddle avatar

Skriddle

May 19, 2020 at 04:16 PM

Tix was easy to get and there was a bug where u could get potentially infinite robux with tickets
emma127 avatar

emma127

May 19, 2020 at 04:42 PM

tix was so easy to get that there was no point in buying robux which caused roblox to go bankrupt, so they removed it
emma127 avatar

emma127

May 19, 2020 at 04:42 PM

tix was so easy to get that there was no point in buying robux which caused roblox to go bankrupt, so they removed it

ThuGzGamerHD avatar

ThuGzGamerHD

May 19, 2020 at 06:22 PM

Tix was removed cause it made the roblox market confusing to new players and it was also abused by alt accounts. Especially since it was like 15-20 tix for 1 robux people wanted that

Although it was a great currency while it lasted it really is just overhyped and really wouldnt be that big of a difference if it was still here in roblox today
Proxybot avatar

Proxybot

May 19, 2020 at 06:28 PM

R.I.P. Tix ;c
Catninja avatar

Catninja

May 19, 2020 at 06:49 PM

Isn't tix just like robux, only it is harder to get? Personally, I like robux. Maybe that is because I didnt play when tix was still teh currency. I heard that you got tix for your birthday. You could create multiple accounts and then use tix to buy items in a game, and then transfer them to your main account. There, free tix. (Kind of :)
Catninja avatar

Catninja

May 19, 2020 at 06:51 PM

Wait after reading peoples comments I realize that you could turn tix into robux. I don't get why they had tix then. Just have people buy robux. No need to go through teh process of turning it into robux, only to get less robux than tix.
Forthememeslol avatar

Forthememeslol

May 19, 2020 at 07:07 PM

Tix is kill n o
valsorai avatar

valsorai

May 19, 2020 at 07:15 PM

I don't know why. I enjoyed tix. I like roblox anyway. It's a lot of fun. I play everyday and it's fun

Join the conversion by creating an account on Gamehag

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Why Tix Has Been Removed From Roblox on Roblox Forum on Gamehag