Why Tix Has Been Removed From Roblox

afiq_rafiqin I Want Tix Back To Toblox

UsszWarpinhg Roblox did not earn enough money, so they decided to make Robux. The main reason Tix was discontinued is that people got free Tix daily.

Uwuowouwuowo Tix was removed because the company was going bankrupt. 20 tix earns you 1 robux. You can exchange tix to robux so there would be no point in buying it.

DethTrain What are u talking about dude 120 tix = 1 robux.. Bruh what year are u even?

Badpuse @DethTrain, this is a quote from google and you can see the source: "The Roblox's exchange rate is based on user demand and typically hovers around 1 Robux for about 20 tickets for market orders.



Robux | Roblox Wikia | Fandomroblox.fandom.com › wiki › Robux

Search for: How much is 1 Robux worth in tix?"

Starzsketchez people were abusing the system by making alt accounts AND tix were becoming irrelevant to roblox MOST of the items were for robux anyways. Tix was dying on the platform so they just removed it.

BlackWhited Heh.

Tix is dead.

That's sad.

Zacie Tix was removed cause it made the roblox market confusing to new players and it was also abused by alt accounts. Especially since it was like 15-20 tix for 1 robux people wanted that



Although it was a great currency while it lasted it really is just overhyped and really wouldnt be that big of a difference if it was still here in roblox today

SteelSnake Tix were as unstable as economy of Roblox nowadays. Tix were too OP and instead of buying robux, people grind for tix. Now,time when hackers bribe indian mods to get admin panel. Who cares about it?!

Skriddle Tix was easy to get and there was a bug where u could get potentially infinite robux with tickets

Proxybot R.I.P. Tix ;c

Catninja Isn't tix just like robux, only it is harder to get? Personally, I like robux. Maybe that is because I didnt play when tix was still teh currency. I heard that you got tix for your birthday. You could create multiple accounts and then use tix to buy items in a game, and then transfer them to your main account. There, free tix. (Kind of :)

Catninja Wait after reading peoples comments I realize that you could turn tix into robux. I don't get why they had tix then. Just have people buy robux. No need to go through teh process of turning it into robux, only to get less robux than tix.

Forthememeslol Tix is kill n o