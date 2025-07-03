Is Valorant coming to PS4 soon?

No official Valorant release on PS4 yet, Riot isn’t committing to console platforms.
All speculation points to a console spin‑off rather than direct PS4 port.
The current focus remains PC and mobile to keep server parity tight.
Splash teams are testing controller comfort but we’re not there yet.
Trying to play Valorant via streaming services causes input lag disasters.
Balancing gun recoil is mouse‑centric, so a console version would need major overhauls.
Riot did hint at expanding to console in dev blogs but no ETA is confirmed.