how do i cash out my robux?

i want to cash out on robux but i can only request it. when will i get them?
First, you will need to level up to level 3. Then you will need enough soul gems for your robux reward. Then you go to the reward and click the button that says recieve. Then you will need to enter in your username and join the group that they tell you to join.:grin:
Ok then il try but why does it say request activation and not 'you need to be level 3'?
You need to reach level 3 and go to rewards and then select the amount
Like people said, you can do this by reaching lvl 3. BUT- there's IS also a robux chest y'know, you don't have to be lvl 3 for that
What happens when you get robux from the chests? How do I redeem my stuff?
Hey guys, I took a robux chest and here is what will happenned:
after you get the reward from it, you still need lv3 to redeem it
I'm now lv 2 and when I want to redeem the robux from robux chest, it said error
I think I need lv3 to cash out it
