how do i cash out my robux?

herekle avatar

herekle

April 17, 2020 at 03:30 AM

i want to cash out on robux but i can only request it. when will i get them?
Cory_Snowflake avatar

Cory_Snowflake

April 17, 2020 at 03:32 AM

i dont know either
coolsholl avatar

coolsholl

April 17, 2020 at 03:33 AM

First, you will need to level up to level 3. Then you will need enough soul gems for your robux reward. Then you go to the reward and click the button that says recieve. Then you will need to enter in your username and join the group that they tell you to join.:grin:
herekle avatar

herekle

April 17, 2020 at 03:35 AM

Ok then il try but why does it say request activation and not 'you need to be level 3'?

NIGGER13 avatar

NIGGER13

April 17, 2020 at 04:16 AM

idk man

Goodmanfrombloxy avatar

Goodmanfrombloxy

April 17, 2020 at 04:36 AM

You need to reach level 3 and go to rewards and then select the amount
2Randomm avatar

2Randomm

April 17, 2020 at 07:33 AM

Like people said, you can do this by reaching lvl 3. BUT- there's IS also a robux chest y'know, you don't have to be lvl 3 for that
LAWRENCE11111 avatar

LAWRENCE11111

April 17, 2020 at 07:41 AM

What happens when you get robux from the chests? How do I redeem my stuff?
kkk0987 avatar

kkk0987

April 17, 2020 at 07:51 AM

Hey guys, I took a robux chest and here is what will happenned:
after you get the reward from it, you still need lv3 to redeem it
I'm now lv 2 and when I want to redeem the robux from robux chest, it said error
I think I need lv3 to cash out it
kkk0987 avatar

kkk0987

April 17, 2020 at 07:51 AM

lol

kkk0987 avatar

kkk0987

April 17, 2020 at 07:52 AM

I think so

qnmlgdsbcnm avatar

qnmlgdsbcnm

April 17, 2020 at 08:03 AM

l̴̨̨̼̪̥̖̗̖̹̬̤̣̻̦̭͕̫̯̱̏͒͌ͅl̴̨̨̼̪̥̖̗̖̹̬̤̣̻̦̭͕̫̯̱̏͒͌ͅl̴̨̨̼̪̥̖̗̖̹̬̤̣̻̦̭͕̫̯̱̏͒͌ͅl̴̨̨̼̪̥̖̗̖̹̬̤̣̻̦̭͕̫̯̱̏͒͌ͅl̴̨̨̼̪̥̖̗̖̹̬̤̣̻̦̭͕̫̯̱̏͒͌ͅ
Lmsejcn avatar

Lmsejcn

April 17, 2020 at 08:59 AM

Dunno either bruh
rose1334567890 avatar

rose1334567890

April 29, 2020 at 03:05 PM

who is doing for roblox like plt
Bogmey avatar

Bogmey

September 11, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Best of luck
ChubaZed avatar

ChubaZed

September 11, 2020 at 12:30 AM

idk.... but idk
bastian_vatne avatar

bastian_vatne

September 11, 2020 at 01:13 AM

Heiii guys what are u doing
dannyjkamikaze avatar

dannyjkamikaze

September 11, 2020 at 01:14 AM

Heiii guys what are u doing
Progame_229 avatar

Progame_229

September 11, 2020 at 04:37 AM

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
