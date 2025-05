MashCobblers

For anyone who is looking for free robux or any other ingame currency. The sites that are saying you can get it from generators, completing surveys, and ESPECIALLY DOWNLOADING something are scams. They are fake. Downloading something from a website that promises something like free robux or the like will most likely give you a virus; of which will ruin your device. Please just use websites like gamehag. It's legit and you won't get a virus.

Trust me, I was one of you.