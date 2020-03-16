Depstory
How to finish a task properly

caius011 avatar

caius011

March 16, 2020 at 06:01 PM

After reading through the comment section of different games on the site, it came to my attention that some people have different issues with the game tasks submission procedure. So, without further ado, let’s see how we submit the screenshots right.


First of all, keep in mind that the Gamehag’s account name and the game’s account you decide to play must have or resemble the same name. For example, my Gamehag account is Caius011, so my name in-game must be also Caius011. If not, let’s say it’s taken, then i’ll create my name in-game something like Caius012 or Caius013, so that just a character in the name is different.

 

Next up let’s say you decided to do the tasks for War Thunder and I’m not choosing it for nothing, it has the same developer as Crossout, but we’ll get back to that in a second.

You select the game from “Get more” – “Games” dropmenu in the upper left corner of the screen on Gamehag.com. Then you click on War Thunder and click on “Play for free”. Each time you play a game to complete tasks for it you have to start fresh. That means you must register with an e-mail address that was not used before to play War Thunder or any other game from Gaijin.
ySiMgyoUzlhkC94NyqGiucq7F9sn6o.JPG
Ee5fxmK6oE0eLCbKR1RTOr4ylOPBn9.JPG

After all that was done, it’s time to jump into the game and win some fights or whatever the first task asks you to. Good, first task is complete. You take a screenshot of it. For educational purpose, after you find the in-game area that shows the number of victories on your account, you press print screen button on your keyboard, create a new bitmap image on desktop, open it with paint and press ctrl+v. That should fill the screen with the screenshot. Now, from the paint drop down menu select “save as” then “jpeg image”, give it a name and that’s it.

Now we get back to Gamehag.com, on the War Thunder or what game you decided to play and click on the first task of the game and click on “complete”. It will ask you to drop the screenshot you took earlier in the designated rectangle. Simply drag the jpeg image from your desktop and you wait for the confirmation from the site. Most likely, if everything was done properly, the task will be accepted and you can continue to the second and third task, where the completion method is the same.
5oLJnYU9VtTQfd9nxyyJ3EnmnejxWv.JPG

What if we want to complete the tasks for Crossout now? It’s from the same developer, Gaijin. So we click on “play for free” and upon installation, in the account creation we input a new e-mail address, not the one we played War Thunder on. And of course, the in-game name will have to be different, in my case Caius011 that’s the name of the gamehag account was taken because I’ve used it in War Thunder, so now I’ll have to choose a new one, like Caius012.

Let’s say that I’ve completed the first task for Crossout now. I send the screenshot but, as the rules on Gamehag specify, in-game name and Gamehag.com names should be the same or close. If the task gets rejected it could only mean that the software couldn’t see Caius011 in the screenshot, but Caius012 and didn’t take into consideration.

In that case we have to open a ticket, but as it is automated, it will request you to take another screenshot and send it again. You can do that and it might work, but the other way around is to contact the team behind Gamehag.com in a different approach. As it was stated by an user whose comment I can’t find right now to credit him for, you talk to Misty, select “I want to tell you something...”, then “I have an idea for new functions on Gamehag.”, then you report your problem in a decent and fully explained way.
wU8SI3o2ZVDk2Ey7Hhl4z4jkT921EN.JPG

As a conclusion:

  1. Always check that the e-mail you want to use was not attributed to the game before
  2. Have the in-game name identical or very close to the one on Gamehag.com
  3. Read carefully the task requirements
  4. Be nice to the staff, they want to help you also

 

Disclaimer: English is not my first language and I do efforts to keep it free of grammar errors, so I apologize to natural English speakers for any errors.
beaxten avatar

beaxten

March 16, 2020 at 06:11 PM

the game is not see my battle history what is this problem
beaxten avatar

beaxten

March 16, 2020 at 06:11 PM

abe yar kitni bug bug ho gai
Qazzy avatar

Qazzy

March 17, 2020 at 03:28 AM

Thank you very much .
vince_morit avatar

vince_morit

March 17, 2020 at 05:28 AM

that is so much help bro

vince_morit avatar

vince_morit

March 17, 2020 at 05:29 AM

thanks for the guide
vince_morit avatar

vince_morit

March 17, 2020 at 05:29 AM

arigathanks
vince_morit avatar

vince_morit

March 17, 2020 at 05:29 AM

how to level up?
Santoswendell21 avatar

Santoswendell21

March 17, 2020 at 05:53 AM

complete the task fast to get rewards

yangtaoake avatar

yangtaoake

March 17, 2020 at 08:52 AM

Ťhank you
gordonbombay avatar

gordonbombay

March 17, 2020 at 09:25 AM

awesome thanks was lookin for this
Namlun avatar

Namlun

March 17, 2020 at 09:38 AM

Namlun avatar

Namlun

March 17, 2020 at 09:39 AM

Namlun avatar

Namlun

March 17, 2020 at 09:39 AM

Nagyszabi avatar

Nagyszabi

March 17, 2020 at 08:23 PM

I love this game:heart_eyes:
Lolevi avatar

Lolevi

March 17, 2020 at 08:28 PM

Please somebody send me 70 gamehag soul gem Nickname Lolevi
ring_bing avatar

ring_bing

March 17, 2020 at 09:41 PM

uhh dude i dont know where to find crossout wins pls help!!!
Aminepain avatar

Aminepain

March 17, 2020 at 09:44 PM

i always had this new account problem

andronie_catalin avatar

andronie_catalin

March 17, 2020 at 09:51 PM

HELOO I WANT SOME SG BEACUSE I WANT SO MUCH I CAN TO BUY A STEAM RANDOM KEY FOR STEAM PLS SAY ME WHAT I NEED TO DO BEACUSE I NEED SO MUCH PLS HELP ME
andronie_catalin avatar

andronie_catalin

March 17, 2020 at 09:52 PM

FHKFJHDSKFJHIRHEWG UGFUHDUD
andronie_catalin avatar

andronie_catalin

March 17, 2020 at 09:52 PM

KJFDSFDKFLJDSFIO EBYL IEHF UIEWG FUI WG;UIF
andronie_catalin avatar

andronie_catalin

March 17, 2020 at 09:52 PM

SDUSUFHFUS REELLY
andronie_catalin avatar

andronie_catalin

March 17, 2020 at 09:52 PM

MAN CAN SO
NBGRTTYJ


andronie_catalin avatar

andronie_catalin

March 17, 2020 at 09:53 PM

PLS HELP ME TO GET SG
zhend7600_pvprocom avatar

zhend7600_pvprocom

March 18, 2020 at 03:54 AM

Can yall stop spamming? Great post though.
vince_morit avatar

vince_morit

March 18, 2020 at 06:24 AM

awesome thanks was lookin for this
Pronimator avatar

Pronimator

March 18, 2020 at 06:38 PM

I knew this and wanted this information to spread. However i still wonder why do they always reject the tasks.
booty_patrol avatar

booty_patrol

March 18, 2020 at 11:02 PM

thanks a lot for this
xNiksaNx avatar

xNiksaNx

March 19, 2020 at 02:47 AM

Good info, useful for newbies like me here :D I had some trouble with tasks as well.
Lulu200000 avatar

Lulu200000

March 19, 2020 at 02:48 AM

Wow i have no idea how to do this
Jack0917 avatar

Jack0917

March 19, 2020 at 03:09 AM

Hi
yhh1322 avatar

yhh1322

March 19, 2020 at 06:59 AM

Maybe we can gain some random steam keys...
yhh1322 avatar

yhh1322

March 19, 2020 at 07:33 AM

Maybe we can gain some random steam keys right ?
potata22 avatar

potata22

March 19, 2020 at 08:03 AM

dude i dont know where to find crossout wins pls help!!!
xLucyPlayz avatar

xLucyPlayz

March 19, 2020 at 02:01 PM

Thank you very much!
Roblox_990 avatar

Roblox_990

March 19, 2020 at 02:06 PM

Nice very good

Roblox_990 avatar

Roblox_990

March 19, 2020 at 02:06 PM

How can u do that?
Roblox_990 avatar

Roblox_990

March 19, 2020 at 02:06 PM

*** my name is dash
Roblox_990 avatar

Roblox_990

March 19, 2020 at 02:07 PM

no abuse ok joker
Roblox_990 avatar

Roblox_990

March 19, 2020 at 02:07 PM

jokrer is the best
