What are Trail Ruins in Minecraft and how do they work?

Trail Ruins are archaeological dig sites introduced in 1.20 and further refined in 1.21.
They’re buried beneath grassy terrain or riverbeds and must be unearthed using a brush.
You’ll find suspicious gravel and suspicious sand hiding items like pottery shards, dyes, and armor trims.
Trail Ruins are often near villages or jungle biomes and sometimes spawn with mobs nearby.
These ruins tell the story of Minecraft’s ancient builders with their color-coded blocks and loot.
They’re a great mid-game goal, especially if you want rare trims like Wayfinder or Raiser.
Use a shovel to expose the layers and bring torches they’re often buried in dark, deep areas.
The loot pool updates with each patch so always check the changelogs for new finds.
Great addition for survival explorers and lore lovers alike.