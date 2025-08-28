What are Trail Ruins in Minecraft and how do they work?

O_cSeer Trail Ruins are archaeological dig sites introduced in 1.20 and further refined in 1.21.

GooseMeow94 They’re buried beneath grassy terrain or riverbeds and must be unearthed using a brush.

QuickBeast34 You’ll find suspicious gravel and suspicious sand hiding items like pottery shards, dyes, and armor trims.

Or_unter Trail Ruins are often near villages or jungle biomes and sometimes spawn with mobs nearby.

SilentXx26 These ruins tell the story of Minecraft’s ancient builders with their color-coded blocks and loot.

Silent133738 They’re a great mid-game goal, especially if you want rare trims like Wayfinder or Raiser.

JetNova19 Use a shovel to expose the layers and bring torches they’re often buried in dark, deep areas.

xXGod74 The loot pool updates with each patch so always check the changelogs for new finds.