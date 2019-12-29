What do levels do?

Fangg If i level up what do i get?

Dhuyzkies If i level up what do i get?





pffha You will get sone gems, and you get accses to new features

Fangg same i leveled up and didnt get anything and didnt unlock anything

Fangg pffha u tryna be smart xd





metalbrago how to lvl up ? it seems im stuck at lvl3 for years





Fangg xd prob like make articles or just chat

idk im new to this xd

agamerinblack It will give you perks

TH3GOK0 same i leveled up and didnt get anything and didnt unlock anything





beldaze I just know from lvl 6 you can send SG to other users.

Dark_Ninja_008 With lvl 3 mark you can buy rewards and with lvl 6 mark you can send SG to other users :)

vinctekan It unlocks features and rewards you with gems



Ans13 Oh my

dixie_lane_sampson I'm not very knowledgeable about perks at each level can any one direct us to a place about this on this site.

Advancedbot321 wait what? i am confused ??? what do you get? some people are saying gems and unlock a few stuff and others say that they get nothing and half the posts are spam comments

Mqngo I want to lvl up