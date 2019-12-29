vool jjj
What do levels do?

Fangg

December 29, 2019 at 02:44 PM

If i level up what do i get?
Dhuyzkies

December 29, 2019 at 03:45 PM

If i level up what do i get?

pffha

December 29, 2019 at 03:56 PM

You will get sone gems, and you get accses to new features
Frost_VIX

December 29, 2019 at 05:08 PM

i level up but didnot get soul gems.

Frost_VIX

December 29, 2019 at 05:09 PM

:worried::worried::worried::worried::worried::worried::worried::worried:
Frost_VIX

December 29, 2019 at 05:10 PM

:rage::rage::rage::rage::rage::rage::rage::rage:
Frost_VIX

December 29, 2019 at 05:10 PM

:rage::rage::rage::rage::rage::rage:
Frost_VIX

December 29, 2019 at 05:10 PM

:rage::rage::rage::rage::rage::rage::rage:
Frost_VIX

December 29, 2019 at 05:10 PM

:rage::rage::rage::rage:
Fangg

December 29, 2019 at 05:11 PM

same i leveled up and didnt get anything and didnt unlock anything
Fangg

December 29, 2019 at 05:11 PM

pffha u tryna be smart xd

metalbrago

December 29, 2019 at 05:12 PM

how to lvl up ? it seems im stuck at lvl3 for years

Fangg

December 29, 2019 at 05:13 PM

xd prob like make articles or just chat
idk im new to this xd
agamerinblack

December 29, 2019 at 06:59 PM

It will give you perks
TH3GOK0

December 29, 2019 at 07:29 PM

same i leveled up and didnt get anything and didnt unlock anything

beldaze

December 29, 2019 at 09:11 PM

I just know from lvl 6 you can send SG to other users.
Dark_Ninja_008

December 29, 2019 at 09:18 PM

With lvl 3 mark you can buy rewards and with lvl 6 mark you can send SG to other users :)
vinctekan

December 29, 2019 at 10:15 PM

It unlocks features and rewards you with gems
Ans13

December 29, 2019 at 10:35 PM

Oh my
dixie_lane_sampson

December 30, 2019 at 12:08 AM

I'm not very knowledgeable about perks at each level can any one direct us to a place about this on this site.
theprocikler

December 30, 2019 at 12:49 AM

theprocikler

December 30, 2019 at 12:49 AM

theprocikler

December 30, 2019 at 12:49 AM

theprocikler

December 30, 2019 at 12:49 AM

theprocikler

December 30, 2019 at 12:49 AM

theprocikler

December 30, 2019 at 12:49 AM

Advancedbot321

December 30, 2019 at 03:08 AM

wait what? i am confused ??? what do you get? some people are saying gems and unlock a few stuff and others say that they get nothing and half the posts are spam comments
Mqngo

December 30, 2019 at 03:52 AM

I want to lvl up
Mqngo

December 30, 2019 at 03:53 AM

Leveling cost so much time... it goes so slow

