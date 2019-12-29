What do levels do?

If i level up what do i get?
You will get sone gems, and you get accses to new features
i level up but didnot get soul gems.
same i leveled up and didnt get anything and didnt unlock anything
pffha u tryna be smart xd
how to lvl up ? it seems im stuck at lvl3 for years
xd prob like make articles or just chat
idk im new to this xd
I just know from lvl 6 you can send SG to other users.
With lvl 3 mark you can buy rewards and with lvl 6 mark you can send SG to other users :)
It unlocks features and rewards you with gems
I'm not very knowledgeable about perks at each level can any one direct us to a place about this on this site.
wait what? i am confused ??? what do you get? some people are saying gems and unlock a few stuff and others say that they get nothing and half the posts are spam comments
Leveling cost so much time... it goes so slow