What is simple you can do with rubux in roblox?

khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

December 29, 2019 at 12:02 AM

I got 72 rubux from gamehag and I don't know what to do with it O_o
Nadjmplays avatar

Nadjmplays

December 29, 2019 at 01:01 AM

Buy games like Alone and Blox-burg, Or buy passes or clothes, That's what robux is for.
GoldGamer132 avatar

GoldGamer132

December 30, 2019 at 11:47 AM

bro I recommend buying bloxburg you don't have to if you want and get some clothes for your avatar

takagi_noburo avatar

takagi_noburo

December 30, 2019 at 10:12 PM

give aways cheater control
wermaucht avatar

wermaucht

December 30, 2019 at 10:39 PM

Save them for something good someday.
Pumpkin3000 avatar

Pumpkin3000

December 30, 2019 at 11:15 PM

Buy things and do stuff lol?

khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

December 31, 2019 at 02:00 AM

I dont need some simple ideas I need boomers ideas !
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

December 31, 2019 at 02:13 AM

keeping them is better
paul_leo avatar

paul_leo

December 31, 2019 at 01:05 PM

Keep them and then get more robux from gamehag and buy passes in the game that you play
paul_leo avatar

paul_leo

December 31, 2019 at 01:05 PM

In roblox i will do that i think i play jailbreak and i want robux
paul_leo avatar

paul_leo

December 31, 2019 at 01:06 PM

Guys pls who can donate me gems pls
DIDSek avatar

DIDSek

December 31, 2019 at 01:30 PM

Ro what ? Hahah just kidding, but u get them very hard for free

DIDSek avatar

DIDSek

December 31, 2019 at 01:31 PM

I think you could earn bitcoin much faster than this "Robux currency" for free
Dark_Ninja_008 avatar

Dark_Ninja_008

December 31, 2019 at 02:26 PM

You can buy cosmetics and some in-game stuff with robux.Or if you are addicted to some specific roblox game just buy a pass for that game :=)
Yuuto_Asahi avatar

Yuuto_Asahi

December 31, 2019 at 05:00 PM

Donate it in a group lol

MoisxinqPeach avatar

MoisxinqPeach

January 1, 2020 at 09:37 AM

Woop should donate it to me 0.o ^
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

January 1, 2020 at 06:26 PM

LOL yes good idea give me your name
Andee03 avatar

Andee03

December 1, 2020 at 04:54 PM

robux plzzz
Biotisms avatar

Biotisms

December 5, 2020 at 03:05 AM

Donating, Clothing, Hats, Passes and games.
F2ProGamer avatar

F2ProGamer

December 10, 2020 at 10:13 AM

Just buy stuff for your avatar or save up for a gamepass that you really want.
luijay_oporto avatar

luijay_oporto

December 10, 2020 at 12:14 PM

guys play shindo life its like naruto

