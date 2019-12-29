What is simple you can do with rubux in roblox?

khalil_khalil1 I got 72 rubux from gamehag and I don't know what to do with it O_o

Nadjmplays Buy games like Alone and Blox-burg, Or buy passes or clothes, That's what robux is for.



GoldGamer132 bro I recommend buying bloxburg you don't have to if you want and get some clothes for your avatar





takagi_noburo give aways cheater control

wermaucht Save them for something good someday.

Pumpkin3000 Buy things and do stuff lol?





khalil_khalil1 I dont need some simple ideas I need boomers ideas !

khalil_khalil1 keeping them is better

paul_leo Keep them and then get more robux from gamehag and buy passes in the game that you play

paul_leo In roblox i will do that i think i play jailbreak and i want robux

paul_leo Guys pls who can donate me gems pls

DIDSek Ro what ? Hahah just kidding, but u get them very hard for free





DIDSek I think you could earn bitcoin much faster than this "Robux currency" for free

Dark_Ninja_008 You can buy cosmetics and some in-game stuff with robux.Or if you are addicted to some specific roblox game just buy a pass for that game :=)

Yuuto_Asahi Donate it in a group lol





MoisxinqPeach Woop should donate it to me 0.o ^

khalil_khalil1 LOL yes good idea give me your name

Andee03 robux plzzz

Biotisms Donating, Clothing, Hats, Passes and games.

F2ProGamer Just buy stuff for your avatar or save up for a gamepass that you really want.