Ascent is all about mid control and long‑range duels; Operator and Sheriff counters dominate A‑site sagas.
Controllers like Omen and Astra are essential for smoke denials on mid‑doors and A‑main.
Rey’s ult nerf shifted post‑plant preference to Hek and Brimburst cross smokes.
Pro teams still run default B strategies but rotate fast on fake A/B peaks.
Cypher trip‑wire and cam still shut down fast‑push lanes like mid‑cubby.
Timings after 30s spike are key watch L‑gallery for lurk pushes.
Brimstone's molly angles on site delay retakes and buy‑outs on defuse timers.