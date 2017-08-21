Jackie Egas
Thoughts about the new upcoming RPG game "Kingdom Come Deliverance"

KillerBeez425 avatar

KillerBeez425

August 21, 2017 at 12:25 PM

Thoughts and what you expect from teh upcoming game Link: http://store.steampowered.com/app/379430/Kingdom_Come_Deliverance/
AgRoTheLeGeNd avatar

AgRoTheLeGeNd

August 21, 2017 at 02:00 PM

Graphics look good,gameplay could use a little more tweaks,Animations could use a little more tweaks (although it is still in beta),Voice acting looks good,The world looks very detailed.

All in all,I think the game will be good
gabor_csonka avatar

gabor_csonka

January 23, 2019 at 12:29 AM

I play is game,, in steam, It very good game, must use 2 moods, Game have some problem, I running now very great thanks for i use 2 some mods , write about game in steam to , for graphics card save problem

